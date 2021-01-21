A rush to judgment
This is not intended to justify or excuse the mob action of those recently vandalized the Capitol, nor is it to support the president’s puerilely unacceptance of the election results (although it is difficult to understand the government and media’s lack of concern of the questionable numerous gross voting procedures). But rather I am troubled by the Congress’ rush to judgment for impeachment.
Political philosopher Michael Oakeshott (died 1990), in his essay “Political Discourse” defines politics as a political activity concerned with responding to situations such as the condition of things resulting from human choices or actions. Ideally, deliberation and reflection are necessarily required in order to choose a response to a situation. The question then becomes will a decision to take some action achieve what is wanted to achieve or avoid what is wanted to avoid. Reflection as to the consequences of the proposed political action should consider as to whether the situation is better or worse following the proposed action.
It seems to me that the prospective impeachment conviction of the president would only satisfy a liberal spiteful demand for a political pound of flesh. There was little, if any, deliberation and reflection by the impeachment vote in the House — only a knee-jerk reaction to the situation for which the president could not be legally accountable. It appears that this is the liberals last-ditch effort to punish the president for the 2016 defeat of their princess. President Trump is out of office and therefore further liberal vindictive action may only sooth the liberal soul but more than likely create a harmful political backlash. Be cautious of what is done in the heat of passion — deliberate and reflect.
R. Michael Kaar,
Milton
