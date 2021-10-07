For the better part of two decades, I’ve pushed for local schools to consider consolidations. There are 500 school districts in a state with only 67 counties.
Right now, we’re witnessing two massive construction projects at campuses less than 10 miles apart. Tens of millions of dollars are being spent. This comes after tens of millions of dollars were spent to construct a new high school at Lewisburg, and millions more spent renovating facilities at Mifflinburg.
More is coming. Further projects are being discussed, or touted, at Milton, Lewisburg and Mifflinburg.
Today, I want to focus on sports, football specifically. This is not the first time I’ve expressed concerns over roster numbers and the number of freshmen having to play significant time in varsity contests. Several area contests, not far from here, have been called off or canceled due to numbers, none related to COVID.
Watching the Lewisburg game at Midd-West two weeks ago, I couldn’t help but wonder if the Mustangs would have to call the game. It was a lopsided affair, but the Midd-West sideline was noticeably thin, and several players on the field were clearly outsized.
It’s a scenario I’ve seen play out several times through six weeks of the season thus far. One assistant coach told me recently that the varsity team the school fielded would be a good junior varsity team.
Good teams are the product of good competition. Blowouts are pretty routine around here, and most teams don’t have the depth to practice against good competition. When your starting 11 on one side of the ball simply switches sides with a change of possession, you know you don’t have enough bodies.
There’s no chance for improvement in practice when the 11 on offense is the 11 on defense. It’s not even debatable.
Freshmen who barely fill out a varsity uniform, are called on entirely too much in local football action. It’s a recipe for disaster.
Don’t get me wrong, some freshmen are ready to step in and play right away. It’s not something that will happen year in and year out, at least not with good competition.
So let’s look at some numbers. These numbers are based on the latest PIAA classification figures. Williamsport, the lone 6A school in the region, has a male enrollment of 577. No combination of schools around here comes close to that. Let me repeat that... no combination of schools comes close to that.
Warrior Run and Milton’s combined male enrollment would be 420, closer to the male enrollment of Central Mountain, which just beat Warrior Run 64-6, and topped Milton, 29-20, two weeks ago. That Central Mountain team was big, and largely comprised of seniors.
The combined male enrollment at Lewisburg and Mifflinburg would be 541. Shamokin and Mount Carmel combined for a total of 424. Montoursville and Loyalsock total 431 and Central Columbia and Bloomsburg total 367. Perhaps most telling is the total male enrollment at Hughesville, Montgomery and Muncy, which comes to just 414.
Those numbers are still small schools when you consider larger districts in other states.
Everyone twitches at the notion of sports consolidation. “It would bump us up to a different classification,” is the retort.
So?
Many of these schools aren’t competitive within their current classifications. A consolidation will at least ensure you have a larger roster with an increase in talent and size, and thus a reasonable expectation of a better team. It would also boost JV numbers, and thus result in actual JV action. Ever notice how many JV games are canceled? The kids can’t get better unless they are playing, now can they?
Football is a popular sport locally, and this discussion is likely uncomfortable for many. It needs to be had, though.
Consolidation of select sports, and even school districts, is a tough concept for some to wrap their heads around. The simple truth is, while our population is shrinking and many district enrollments declining, our region is more connected thanks to transportation and improved infrastructure.
We are no longer a horse-and-buggy society. It’s time to move on. Change is not too tough to tackle.
Sadly, this is a discussion that needed to be had long before local schools spent millions and millions of your taxpayer dollars on stadium projects.
