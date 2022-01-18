Conspirators and liars
It would require a special edition to this newspaper to print the 35,000 lies Trump told when he was president, not counting the lies Trump and his supporters told during the campaign and after his loss to Biden.
Trump campaign: Trump said he was named Michigan Man of the Year. Trump never lived in Michigan.
Stormy Daniels: Trump paid Daniels in an attempt to keep their affair quiet until after the election.
Trump windmills: Some people say the noise of windmills cause cancer. Trump uses the same quote when he knows he is lying.
Pizzagate: Bill and Hillary Clinton running a child sex trafficking ring in the basement of a D.C. pizzeria. They must have good pizza or Bill would not participate.
Sharpiegate: Trump trusted Alabama was at risk of hurricane Dorian. The Birmingham weather office said they were not at risk, and the storm bypassed Alabama. Trump altered a map with a Sharpie to prove he was correct. Trump liar in chief.
Boys Scouts National Jamboree: Trump claimed the top officer of Scouts called to tell him his speech was the greatest ever. The call never happened. Trump lied.
Trump’s most dangerous lie: The coronavirus is equivalent to the flu. The virus is under control, disappearing. To date, over 800,000 Americans have died from the virus. Trump is not solely responsible, but his words and lack of response contributed.
Trump supporter and Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called for Pelosi to get a bullet to the head, Obama to be hanged, and it appeared on Facebook. This moron suggested no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11. She suggested California wildfires were started by a space laser beam controlled by the Rothchild, a Jewish company.
Trump the Big Lie: Biden stole the election. Trump attorneys issued lawsuits against 40 states. No evidence of fraud. some judges were Trump appointees. Trump’s attorney appealed to the Supreme Court. No evidence of fraud. The court was stacked with Trump appointees.
Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection: Prior to Jan. 6, Trump urged supporters to fight and return him to power, that the election was rigged. Big protest, it will be wild, he said. If you do not fight like hell you will not have a country anymore. Trump ignored pleading from family, staff and Congress to stop this riot, to say something. Trump waited two hours gleefully watching the violence on TV before he made a statement.
Trump and Republican Congress: Seeking reelection, you have to be nice ot Trump or you will experience his wrath, reminiscent of a mafia don. Privately, congressmen and women hope that Trump will just go away. When the wrath of Trump comes down on you, soon after you and your family will receive death threats from Trump supporters.
Thoughts for Trump supporters: Find a dictionary and search the definition of the words authoritarianism and nationalism. That’s what you got with Trump. Is that what you really want to replace democracy?
My conspiracy theory: Two years and two months after the date you are fully vaccinated for the virus you will become a vampire. We will be a nation of vampires. What a bloody good time.
William Albertson, Milton
