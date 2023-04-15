A few weeks ago, I started telling you about the radio programs I had the privilege of producing for broadcast on WMLP Milton Radio. I wasn’t finished writing about the very first one. Each program was 15 minutes long and impossible to write about in one newspaper spot. I want to continue a thought from that very first one.

The idea was that Children are important to God. The scripture of which I wrote was Deuteronomy 6, which tells us to teach the word of God diligently to your children, and talk to them when you sit in your house, when you walk by the way, when you lie down, and when you rise up. You shall bind them as a sign on your hand, and they shall be as frontlets between your eyes. You shall write them on the doorposts of your house and on your gates.

Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

