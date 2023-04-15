A few weeks ago, I started telling you about the radio programs I had the privilege of producing for broadcast on WMLP Milton Radio. I wasn’t finished writing about the very first one. Each program was 15 minutes long and impossible to write about in one newspaper spot. I want to continue a thought from that very first one.
The idea was that Children are important to God. The scripture of which I wrote was Deuteronomy 6, which tells us to teach the word of God diligently to your children, and talk to them when you sit in your house, when you walk by the way, when you lie down, and when you rise up. You shall bind them as a sign on your hand, and they shall be as frontlets between your eyes. You shall write them on the doorposts of your house and on your gates.
It sounds like a lot to do perhaps, but if you follow the first part “teach the word of God diligently to your children,” the ways to do that are with you all the time. If you look at each scenario, you can think of ways to bind them as a sign on your hand (have the word of God so close to you -by sofa, bed, or in your pocket or purse.) Perhaps wearing bracelets with scripture, etc.
The store, Hobby Lobby, has tons of scripture for putting on the doorposts of your house and on your gates. I don’t think I need to tell you how easy it is to have scripture as part of your life. It is a matter of doing what is important to you. Try to make the word of God first place, as this scripture suggests.
As I travel around the valley, I see many of those scripture signs at or near mailboxes and in frames on porches. A number of years ago, I spent 5 weeks visiting my daughter and her family in Germany. There were no billboards along the highway. Then when I came home I was bombarded with visuals along the roads. Mostly they are advertisements, but how refreshing to see God’s Word as I drive around the valley. In your home, there are manly visual things too, how about putting your favorite Scripture verses around to see.
Even for children who are too young to read, they can see how important the Word of God is to you. Use 3-by-5 cards or Post It Notes, and put them on your mirror, on your family bulletin board, or magnetically placed on your refrigerator. Don’t forget to place some at a child’s height. When you bend over to talk to them, you will see them from time to time. Call attention to them. The children will come to know you take notice of God’s Word throughout the day.
I mentioned before, but if your children go to school, take time to pray a Bible Verse with them before they get on the bus or leave to walk to school. Pray for verses from the Psalms.
Children and Adults: God knows everything about you; does this effect the way you live? Think about these things: God knows every good thing you do. It doesn’t matter if anybody else rewards you. God knows.
God knows every bad thing you do. You can never ‘get away with” sinning. God will know, even if nobody else does.
God knows where you are all the time. You can never be separated from Him. You are never alone. God knows what you need. You can trust God for needs. God know your future. You don’t have to worry what is going to happen to you. God has your life all planned out. He would like you to follow that plan a day at a time.
“God knows” is a simple statement, but it can guide your life. I don’t mean when people dismiss a difficult decision, or use the term as a term of taking God’s name in vain. But to really mean it, and thanking God because “God knows,” the decision you should make.
When you are tempted to do something wrong, remember “God knows.” That should help to keep you from doing wrong. When you are afraid, remember, God knows.” That should keep you from being afraid. When you are alone, remember “God knows.” That should help you not to feel so lonely.
When you don’t know what to do, remember “God knows.” You can ask Him for the help and guidance you need.
You see from my several examples that it is an easy thing to keep God foremost in your thoughts and your direction to your family. It’s a matter of the importance which is placed upon it.
Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
