Taxes and vaccine
Union’s County proposed 2-mill tax increase is out of order.
Almost all surrounding counties have held any tax increase for 2021, and Union County proposed a 2-mill increase?
In view of people not working, businesses shut down, those who ran out of unemployment... and to impose a 2-mill increase?
Time to vote these people out. There’s no common sense.
President Joe Biden, in his first 10 days in office, signed 43 executive orders, most overturning former President Trump’s actions. Can you believe it? Open border, and the wall is not completed. Where are these aliens coming through? Do they have papers? Have they been vaccinated?
What a farce!
The president, in my opinion, was put out there as a puppet for the left — Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, etc. He was put there, soon to be relieved as president due to being incompetent, as I predict. Then guess who will be our president? Kamala Harris and Pelosi will be vice president.
God help us all. This is what I see happening.
Albert Golfieri,
White Deer
———
Unity?
Then there was weeping and wailing among the people and God said onto them, “I gave you a redeemer and you shunned and destroyed him.”
Then came a new leader who said he would bring unity among the people. Here is how he initiated his call of unity.
On his first day in office, he destroyed 11,000 jobs by signing an executive order stopping further construction on the Keystone Pipeline. Then he signed another executive order stopping any further construction on the border wall, killing more jobs while allowing 7,000 to 9,000 individuals to illegally cross the border into the United States without testing these individuals for the coronavirus. If you watch any video on these individuals attacking our border you will see they are not carrying the American flag they are carrying the flag of their country.
With the full support of President Biden, Congress is continuing with an impeachment charade a second time contending insurrection. The definition of insurrection is “an act or instance of rising in revolt, rebellion, or resistance against civil authority or an established government.” The Democrats must bear the burden of causing the insurrection. From day one of President Trump’s election the Democrats attacked him and they put this country through an impeachment charade that was based on a fabricated dossier paid for by Hillary Clinton. Their hatred toward the president and the people of this country is what fueled the attack on the Capitol.
Why have we allowed the erection of a fence with razor wire around the Capitol and placed 25,000 National Guard on post at a cost of $400 million plus? The Capitol belongs to we the people, not a select few. Are we trying to stop those inside from getting out or are we trying to keep us on the outside from getting in?
When the press does manage to ask a pertinent question the new press secretary, Jen Psaki, replies with “I’ll circle back to you.” I guess that is the new buzz word for refusing to answer pertinent questions from the press.
It is clear and obvious that the Democrats want an oligarchy with complete government domination of the people. They are pushing forward the canceled culture movement, denying us our First Amendment rights while calling conservatives white supremacist. Are they saying that out of the 74 million Americans who voted for President Trump, all were white with no Blacks, Asians or Hispanics casting any votes for Trump?
Yes, President Trump is rough around the edges and his tweets were out of line many times, but he loved his country and the people. He put America first and he believes in the people. I supported Trump then and I support Trump now. I am a patriot and I love my country. Above all I love my God and so did he. Let us recognize that these Democrats’ actions, or failure to act, are the reason the capital was attached, not the words of President Trump. Thank you, Biden, for your unity.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.