America became Great again when Prez. Trump restored permanent funding for Historically Black Colleges via the Future Act. Prez. Trump pulled out of the Iran Nuke catastrophe. Prez. Trump signed the First Step Act into law. Prez. Trump signed an executive order to protect free speech on college campuses. Prez. Trump moved US embassy to Jerusalem. Prez. Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Prez. Trump saw a RECORD jobs gain of 4.8 million in June 2020, largest single month gain in U.S. history. Prez. Trump signed four executive orders to reduce prescription drug prices, I have 100 more, but I’m old and typing wears me out. America stopped being great in Jan. 2021, when violent crime skyrocketed, small businesses started hemorrhaging. The rest... just look out your window.
David E. Redcay, Lewisburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.