On behalf of those who directly benefit, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all who generously and enthusiastically supported the 26th Go Joe Bike Ride, WNEP Telethon and Summer Festival. We continue to be overwhelmed with a sense of gratitude for all who contribute and volunteer to ensure the success of each event.

Throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, Joe Snedeker, WNEP-TV meteorologist, and the entire WNEP team were warmly welcomed by crowds ready to cheer him on for his annual bike ride as well as support the mission of Saint Joseph’s Center. The residents and clients who rely on our services are affirmed by the dedication of Joe and WNEP to ensure they have the best life possible and celebrate each day as a great day to be alive. We continue to be amazed by the generosity and excitement in every local community along the way.

