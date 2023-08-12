On behalf of those who directly benefit, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all who generously and enthusiastically supported the 26th Go Joe Bike Ride, WNEP Telethon and Summer Festival. We continue to be overwhelmed with a sense of gratitude for all who contribute and volunteer to ensure the success of each event.
Throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, Joe Snedeker, WNEP-TV meteorologist, and the entire WNEP team were warmly welcomed by crowds ready to cheer him on for his annual bike ride as well as support the mission of Saint Joseph’s Center. The residents and clients who rely on our services are affirmed by the dedication of Joe and WNEP to ensure they have the best life possible and celebrate each day as a great day to be alive. We continue to be amazed by the generosity and excitement in every local community along the way.
For nearly 50 years, our friends at WNEP-TV have produced a Telethon which shows how your generous support impacts individual lives. With love and concern for each individual and their family, these stories remind us of what is possible when dedicated people come together for a common cause. The Telethon also allows us to highlight the compassion and commitment of the Saint Joseph’s Center staff.
On the last weekend of July, the 62nd Annual Summer Festival was held on the beautiful campus of Marywood University. We are especially grateful to the security staff who managed parking and campus safety so well. Under the direction of the Saint Joseph’s Center Auxiliary, Festival Committee and staff, hundreds came to enjoy delicious food, purchase treasures, play games and enjoy time with family, friends and neighbors. We appreciate all who volunteered and attended the Summer Festival. It was once again the area’s best backyard picnic.
Since the foundation of Saint Joseph’s Center in 1888, neighbors, volunteers, benefactors, staff and Sisters of IHM have created a community of loving support for residents, clients and their families. For 135 years, the concern for the most vulnerable among us has enabled so many to reach for their God-given potential. We are grateful for the blessings entrusted to us.
Sister Maryalice Jacquinot,
Robbie Timlin and Lindsey Evans
, auxiliary co-presidents
