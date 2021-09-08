Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.