Afghanistan
Well, the Democrats have managed to do it again. This administration has turned Afghanistan into another Benghazi. The only thing missing is Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.
President Trump started the withdrawal of our troops out of Afghanistan, as he promised, but not by leaving Americans and Afghanistan supporters behind unprotected.
Biden and his administration must take full responsibility for this debacle in Afghanistan. All the other countries who have citizens stranded in Afghanistan immediately took steps to get their people out safely. Not our country. They keep saying things are fine and all the people have to do is make their way to the Kabul airport. Well Biden, how do you propose they do that without getting captured and brutalized or killed. Biden’s administration ignored cable grams that the Taliban advance was imminent. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a briefing call with House lawmakers said Americans have been beaten by the Taliban in Kabul outside the airport and that is unacceptable. Do you think! CNN, ABC, NBC and Fox news correspondents’ fact-check Biden on Afghanistan evacuations and report that the reality and the rhetoric are miles apart.
Biden has shown his disgust for America and its citizens when he opened our southern borders, allowing millions of illegal immigrants to enter the United States. He instituted a catch-and-release policy for all immigrants crossing the border which placed an undue burden on our border patrol. He has a total disregard to our laws and the Constitution.
Biden’s administration is transporting these immigrants to states that are Republican lead with the intent to turn those states to a Democrat regime. All this is being done at the taxpayers’ expense. They are not checking these immigrants for the virus or other diseases. News reports indicate that up to 25% of the immigrants have COVID, which will undoubtedly increase the spread throughout America. This will give the Democrats the excuse to further suppress our citizens and maintain control over our lives with ridiculous mandates.
President Trump has been permanently banned from Twitter and yet Twitter has done nothing to stop the Taliban from spreading their lies and hatred towards Americans. This administration has no desire to protect America, which is first and foremost the responsibility of the president. American allies no longer trust America because this administration is so incompetent and loath. Impeaching this president will not solve the problem because the vice president is inept, an opportunist, incompetent and gutless. With this president’s administration our country is in the hands of incompetent blunderers.
If you think this president is handling the crisis at the border with concern for the American people and is handling the crisis in Afghanistan with concern for the safety of those left behind, then you are no better than this regime. The next time our government turns its back on Americans stranded in a hostile country you would best hope that you are not the one in harms way. Can you image if President Trump was letting all this happen to our country? The Democrats and mainstream media would be all over demanding impeachment.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg
———
Letter policy
The Standard-Journal welcomes letters to the editor and encourages the use of this forum as a means of active community involvement.
Our goal is to run all signed letters to the editor in a timely manner with as little editing as possible. We ask that letters be typed, neatly printed, or emailed, and that writers be brief, making their points concisely.
Only the name and hometown of letter writers will be published in the newspaper. However, submissions must include the author’s name (typed or printed), signature (written submissions), address and telephone numbers.
We reserve the right to reject any copy or letters, but will do so only on rare occasions, typically when what is written prompts legal or ethical concerns, or when the letter is unusually lengthy. In some cases, however, we will contact writers to suggest changes that could make their letters acceptable for print.
Your opinion counts! Please write to: Letters to the Editor, The Standard-Journal 21 Arch St., Milton, PA 17847 or email newsroom@standard-journal.com.
Political news and editorial coverage
1. The newspaper does not endorse candidates for local, state or national office.
2. As a general rule, the newspaper does not cover fund-raising dinners or promotional gatherings limited to particular candidates or political parties.
3. When a person announces his or her candidacy, the newspaper will run a news story. Such announcements must be received no later than one (1) month after the filing date for a particular office.
4. The newspaper will publish news stories about write-in campaigns. Since decisions to run write-in campaigns sometimes are made shortly before an election, there is no deadline set on receiving such announcements.
5. Election-related news coverage beyond or in exception to the above will be at the sole discretion of the newspaper’s publisher and editor in the name of reader interest and information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.