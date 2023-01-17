Just after Iraq voted to approve their new post-Saddam Hussein constitution in Jan 2005, I found myself in the relative safety of Baghdad’s Green Zone. Over a cup of Arabic coffee, two Iraqi women, a mother and her daughter, wanted to talk about the document they had just helped approve.

“What will our democracy look like,” the mother asked.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.