Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.