I have a 4 year old who — like many children his age — is a big fan of Paw Patrol.
And yes, without even paying attention to an episode, I’ve become familiar with the cast. Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Zuma, Rocky.
The premise is that Ryder and “his team of pups” — named above — are always on call, ready to save the residents of Adventure Bay and nearby Foggy Bottom.
Interestingly enough, it’s almost always the same residents — Mayor Goodway, Captain Turbot, Mayor Humdinger and others — who find themselves in need of being rescued from crazy circumstances.
However, being knowledgeable about the program as someone who has covered multiple government meetings for years, I have one question that constantly comes to mind. Who funds the Paw Patrol?
Ryder and his pups have the most incredible vehicles and gadgets which they use on their rescue missions. They’re even better than James Bond-style equipment.
Are the residents of Adventure Bay paying ridiculously high taxes to fund this equipment? Is Ryder a secret millionaire who funds the operation himself?
OK, I get it, it’s a kid’s television program. But the creators could appease us adults who must watch these episodes by at least mentioning who funds this apparently multi-million dollar outfit.
I’m sure many other parents of young children can relate to my thoughts on the show.
The program does, in some ways, remind me of a cartoon I watched as a child, Voltron.
In Paw Patrol, the pups usually slide down an elevator-shaft type contraption to reach their individual rescue vehicles, all while cool music is playing.
In Voltron — if memory serves me correctly — the heroes slid down shafts to mechanical tigers which they drove on rescue missions. The tigers then joined together to form Voltron, a heroic robot.
So much for creativity in creating new programs.
I do, at times, miss cartoons from my childhood, such as Voltron, GI Joe, Mask. And yes, I have occasionally looked them up on YouTube. Many episodes can be found online.
Now, on to another topic.
The Standard-Journal loves receiving photos and information submitted by readers. Keep the submissions coming, we’ll gladly run them.
We’re happy to accept submissions that are community and family oriented. You can send anything from happenings from community/civic organizations to church events to your kids having fun at an area park or participating in a sporting event. We’ll even run your nature and beautiful landscape photographs.
You can always email the submissions to newsroom@standard-journal.com.
However, please be sure that when submitting information to us, it’s correct. Make sure you have everyone’s name spelled correctly who appears in the photo, and that all other information is accurate.
This is a community newspaper, and we rely on community submissions. We want our readers and community to be an integral part of this publication.
So keep those submissions coming, and we’ll be happy to run them.
