If the last two months have shown us anything, it’s that words carry weight.
Say something over and over, and some people begin to believe it, so much so they storm the U.S. Capitol. Just as the president. Go back and look at the warnings from Tony Schwartz, co-author of “The Art of the Deal,” who even prior to Donald Trump’s election in 2016 warned that Trump would never accept defeat and instead, turn to claims of fraud before conceding an election.
He was right, and Trump deemed the ‘16 election rife with fraud, despite his electoral victory.
Never could Schwartz have imagined the lengths to which Trump would take those claims just four years later.
The words we use tell us a lot about everything from our political leanings to our willingness to use and embrace propaganda.
If there’s one word today that illustrates the danger with repeatedly harkening back to a line of thinking, it’s radical. For years — going back to the eight years of the Obama administration — those on the right have used that term to explain everything Democrats do, whether on the political or cultural spheres.
Our own congressman, Fred Keller, has used the term rather often in press releases describing his opposition to certain legislation or proposals.
Now, though, we see there are radicals on both sides. It’s rather hard to argue otherwise given the unprecedented actions by those Jan. 6 at the US Capitol where radical pro-Trump loyalists led a siege of the people’s house, resulting in the death of several, including a Capitol police officer.
Snowflake is another term that desperately needs to go away. It’s a favorite of those on the right to describe younger Americans and the perceived ease with which they are offended by just about everything.
Well, it’s hard to understand how you can’t assign the term snowflake to those on the right given the ease with which they have been offended over the last four years. You can’t have it both ways. You can’t call someone names, then complain when they stand up for themselves.
There are many others.
Let’s try this: Work to understand the other side, rather than just taking offense at everything that is said. Until we understand one another again, we’ll never be able to bridge the divide.
Even the words liberal and conservative have been hijacked by political partisans. Whether the word is negative or positive depends on which side of the aisle you stand.
That’s ridiculous.
The truth is we all have more in common than we choose to believe. It’s far easier to point to areas of disagreement, and push the “us versus them” agenda.
Now is the time to bridge the divide, listen to the opposition and begin to heal the wounds we’ve allowed to fester over the last several years.
Shouting past one another serves no one.
