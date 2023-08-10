One time I started to write a book I called "Animal Passion," a history of my marriage in pets. The first chapter, about an extraordinary collie/German shepherd mix we'd adopted during our student days on a cattle farm in Virginia, appeared in the Oxford American, for which I was most grateful.

Somewhere in Chapter Four, however, given our half-century of marriage and the number of animals we'd owned -- dogs, cats, eventually horses and cows -- it became clear that the fool thing would end up longer than "Don Quixote," and I abandoned the project.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of "The Hunting of the President" (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

