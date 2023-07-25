The country singer Jason Aldean has a No. 1 hit with "Try That in a Small Town." It's made news because Country Music Television won't play the video due to its threatening nature. Aldean is a Trump fan, so it's brought out predictable right vs. left defenses and condemnations. But it's not that simple. It's an opportunity to look at 1985 vs. 2023 and take some lessons from the relatively recent past.

In 1985, John Mellencamp sang about the subject in "Small Town." "Educated in a small town/Taught to fear Jesus in a small town/Used to daydream in that small town/Another boring romantic, that's me." He sang about friendship and family and marriage — about roots. Too many people today think these things are unattainable, and it's killing them.

Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and author of the new book "A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living." She is also chair of Cardinal Dolan's pro-life commission in New York, and is on the board of the University of Mary. She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.