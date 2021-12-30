Concerns over proposed townhouse construction
As former chairman of redevelopment and vice chairman of housing from 1972 for years, our board oversaw 10 to 12 purchased properties, and paid going out of business and relocation fees that were in the flood plain.
My concern is with the proposed four townhouses to be constructed on South Anthony Street, which I’m sure is in the flood plain. I’m sure they had to be constructed under present flood plain mandates, which is why it’s gone this far, but the question that wasn’t addressed is, if the proposed townhouses are now in the 500-year flood plain?
The construction of these townhousees will change the flood plain elevation of properties, north, south, east and west, and could change their designation from the current 500-year flood plain to the 100-year flood plain, which means they must require flood insurance if mortgaged.
For those wanting to sell a property, the buyer must then obtain flood insurance first. Has this issue been addressed and a guarantee that the said properties would not be affected by the flood plain elevation due to the construction of the proposed townhouses? That looks like a “no” as of now.
Those that now are in the 500-year flood plain have cause to get together to file a class-action suit for damages if they saw a change in their 500-year flood plain designation to 100 year. This issue has not bee addressed, and should be. They should seek a written guarantee that their designation hasn’t changed.
You can’t put something that big in a flood area and not change the water height affecting close properties. This needs to be addressed now, before constructions starts.
Albert Golfieri,
White Deer
