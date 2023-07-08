In 22 years as a newspaper reporter, I occasionally witnessed the “power of the press.” However, that was nothing compared to the “super power” of being an English teacher for 23 years. Students were immune to it, but it sometimes affected adults.
Several times, there was a slight tremor in people’s voices when I told them I taught English. They figured I was going to pounce on their grammatical errors. I assured them there were several reasons I would not.
In high school, my friend had a crush on a girl whose mom was an English teacher. When we visited, the mom would correct any grammatical errors we made. That was not fun for us. Another time, my English teacher responded to a note from students by correcting its grammar. They replied with a critique of grammatical errors in his review. That was not fun for him.
Finally, I did not correct anyone’s grammar unless it was on a test or paper. Look, I’ve been writing for many years. I still make mistakes. I made a major one in the last column when I left a sentence fragment as I edited my own work.
Sometimes, people with a deep faith in God can fall victim to “English teacher syndrome.” They feel compelled to point out what other people are doing wrong, just like the teacher did to her daughter’s friends.
I’m a member of the clergy (a Catholic deacon), so some people seem to think that I’m going to criticize them for what they are doing or are not doing morally. Unless someone asks or it’s part of my pastoral duties, I don’t think it’s obligation to tell them. Besides, I make enough mistakes of my own to consider myself as “someone who can cast the first stone.”
If someone asks me what I believe about God or what my faith teaches, I’ll tell them in a nonjudgmental manner. While the power of the press and the “super power” of English teachers are not perfect, the divine teachings of God are.
True faith does not cause fear; it overcomes it.
