The saying, “Time flies when you’re having fun” certainly is true. Recently, Kevin (Mertz, The Standard-Journal editor) contacted (Kingdom Kidz) Miss Lisa (Derr), general manager and Miss Donna (Bridge), (founder) about beginning to write this article again and I was overjoyed.
Donna and Curly
Nov. 2, 2019, was the last time Miss Donna wrote in this space. So much has happened since that day. Where do I begin? God has been faithful to Kingdom Kidz! Reading the last article has been a great way to begin again. So here goes…..
As I wrote that day, we were actually constructing a puppet city in one of the rooms (red room as a matter of fact) in the basement. It is completed as well as five other educational rooms where children make their own puppets; present a puppet program in puppet city; do a craft in another room; learn to broadcast their voices into a microphone; make puppets glow in the black light room and imagine driving a car in the Clear Steer room. After doing all those activities, visitors experience a puppet program in the newly renovated air- conditioned Julie M. Holmes Creative Arts Center. And finally Peggy’s Palace allows them time for photo opts and enjoying fine motor skill activities. Also, some time during their visit, the children are allowed to put their handprints on the walls. Yes, paint and all! Wow, I’m out of breath just sharing all of this with you!!!! Miss Lisa hasn’t allowed me to try it yet! Just look at my BIG hands! Paint on my orange material will not look good and Miss Lisa will have to scrub and scrub. But she’ll figure something out!!! Did you know it only costs $7 to do all of this? Or you can call the office and request a FREE VOUCHER. What a deal!!!
Do you remember Miss Lisa making me the Ambassador of Puppets? What a journey it has been! Retirement got more and more exciting from Nov. 2, 2019! So many children laughing and singing in the Puppet HOME and to those programs we presented beyond the building! Who would have thought? Then it all came to a stop!!! September 2021 Miss Lisa, Mr. Doug and Miss Donna contracted COVID! Good thing I’m a puppet! Actually, it was a blessing! You see, the building was closed and all programs were canceled. We had to take time off! After recovering, we began diligently working on all the rooms mentioned above. God was faithful and gave us the strength and time to get everything ready for the public!!!
Yes, there is excitement about the changes to the building. In fact, someone just shared, “You have made use of every inch of this building.” Another former church member thanked us for maintaining the “looks and environment” without major changes! How exciting that the puppet HOME is one of a kind in this area! How exciting to watch the creativity that comes from the volunteers and all the children who will be visiting! God is so good!
And I’m supposed to be retired! I really don’t know what that word means, do you? Miss Lisa is doing an excellent job as general manager and is keeping Miss Donna busy with fundraisers and grants! Guess Miss Donna hasn’t retired yet, either! AND both of them are on the road sharing a power point presentation with organizations, churches, etc. We’ve been around for 22 years (I know. I look younger than that!) Still there are people who don’t know about us! So this duo (and me) are hitting the road to tell people! See what I mean about not retiring!!!! There is certainly a contagious passion for what Kingdom Kidz is about in the hearts of these Miss Lisa, Miss Donna and Mr. Doug!!! Give them a call if your organization wants to know more about what has happened the past 22 years and what lies ahead!
Thanks for letting me share all this with you! There’s so much more. COVID has made Miss Donna’s brain a little “cloudy,” but I’m helping her remember. Stay tuned! I’ll nudge her to write this column once a month until her fingers can work faster and her brain clears up! Then look out!!!!
Golly, I hope to see you at our upcoming programs soon. Check out the schedule on our website or Facebook page. Miss Donna posts something every day! There’s some outside signage at the building that will be coming, too! I can just hear the children now as they approach the puppet HOME!!! It will be music to my ears! To God be the glory!!!!
