Enjoying the journey

When it comes to health and fitness, it can seem overwhelming. Start small. Choose to make it a lifestyle habit and routine instead of a short-term goal. Consistency is key when it comes to living a healthy life. When we feel overwhelmed, we eventually end up feeling like we want to quit what we started.
Goals can be very helpful when it comes to keeping up with your fitness routine. Goals should be attainable, yet challenge you. They should slightly scare you but also be grounded enough within limits that you believe it’s possible to achieve.
Second, mindset is key. If you start your journey and you already doubt yourself, believing that you will fail, you will follow what you believe. So much of our fitness journey is understanding that we are capable and powerful when we choose to believe it.
If you are an avid exercise enthusiast, well done. Keep your eyes open for someone who could use your wisdom and experiences from your journey. There is power in numbers. When we feel included and when we know someone else is cheering for us, it’s easier to stay committed to the process. Over time, it will get easier as we partner together with other people.
Surround yourself with other positive, like-minded, goal-oriented people, who lift you and want to see you succeed. We are more likely to believe in ourselves if we have the support of others. There is power in community. Join a local class or hire a personal trainer who has the values you desire. Remember that any little bit of activity you do is better than nothing. There is a wide range of things you can do from your home. Take a walk. Do some squats while watching television. The possibilities are endless.
Trust the process. It takes time to work through old habits and mindsets that do not serve us. Start small. Stay consistent. Know that you are worth having a healthy life, and you deserve to be well. Wellness starts from the inside out, and as you are working on mindsets and thought patterns, you will begin to discover why you make the choices you make. Begin to speak positively about yourself and your life. If there is one thing that will steal the joy in your journey, it is the words you speak. Refrain from negative talk about your body. Enjoy what you can do instead of focusing on what you can’t. It starts with your belief. You are never too old or too out of shape to start. Start with five minutes of activity a day if you have to, but get started. Your body and your life will thank you.
Kristy Lair, certified personal fitness trainer, is the owner of Kickstart Fitness for Women, Watsontown. www.kickstartfitnessforwomen.com
