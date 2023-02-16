Enjoying the journey

Kristy Lair

When it comes to health and fitness, it can seem overwhelming. Start small. Choose to make it a lifestyle habit and routine instead of a short-term goal. Consistency is key when it comes to living a healthy life. When we feel overwhelmed, we eventually end up feeling like we want to quit what we started.

Goals can be very helpful when it comes to keeping up with your fitness routine. Goals should be attainable, yet challenge you. They should slightly scare you but also be grounded enough within limits that you believe it’s possible to achieve.

Kristy Lair, certified personal fitness trainer, is the owner of Kickstart Fitness for Women, Watsontown. www.kickstartfitnessforwomen.com

