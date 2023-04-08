This is a response to Pastor Travis at Bethany UMC and his open letter published in the April 6 edition of The Standard-Journal. My intent is to correct the record on a few inaccuracies and look at the scriptures to see that the issue he is so passionate about is not as simple as cherry picking one Bible verse, removing from its context, and using it to proof text an article with an agenda; a political agenda at that.

Regarding the event he referenced, I was one of the hosts. I, along with men from three other local congregations came together to reach out to men to fulfill their God given call to be the spiritual leaders in their families. As I survey congregations in the area, I don’t see many men who fit the typical caricature of a “manly man.” You know the type, jacked up truck, flannel shirt, camouflage hats, etc. That’s why we hosted a gun raffle, which was put on by a local fire company and not by any of the churches involved. The raffle was both a fundraiser and an advertisement to our target audience, men.

