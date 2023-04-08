This is a response to Pastor Travis at Bethany UMC and his open letter published in the April 6 edition of The Standard-Journal. My intent is to correct the record on a few inaccuracies and look at the scriptures to see that the issue he is so passionate about is not as simple as cherry picking one Bible verse, removing from its context, and using it to proof text an article with an agenda; a political agenda at that.
Regarding the event he referenced, I was one of the hosts. I, along with men from three other local congregations came together to reach out to men to fulfill their God given call to be the spiritual leaders in their families. As I survey congregations in the area, I don’t see many men who fit the typical caricature of a “manly man.” You know the type, jacked up truck, flannel shirt, camouflage hats, etc. That’s why we hosted a gun raffle, which was put on by a local fire company and not by any of the churches involved. The raffle was both a fundraiser and an advertisement to our target audience, men.
Had Pastor Travis come to the event, he would have seen three men profess faith in Christ as a result of the message our guest speaker, Kyle Thompson, shared with us. What he wouldn’t have heard was the pro-gun rhetoric he wrote about in his original letter. This was a men’s event, not a second amendment rally. It was to reach men for Christ and grow the Kingdom, not to grow any specific congregation.
It goes without saying considering the most recent school shooting, gun violence is a hot topic yet again but even the statistics Pastor Travis shared were cherry picked to suit his agenda. According to the CDC, accidents and congenital disorders are the leading causes of death amongst kids. Which is a good segue to the real reason for this response. No one will ever try to defend the evil perpetrated in Nashville or any other school district done with a firearm. The trouble is attaching Jesus to an agenda and using the scriptures for political points rather than to “judge[s] the thoughts and attitudes of the heart.” (Heb. 4:12).
Evil has been perpetrated with a Ford Escape when it was driven through a parade in Wisconsin, airplanes have been weaponized, and crock pots have been turned into bombs. I don’t mean to make light of any of these incidents, but Ford escapes weren’t recalled, people still fly everyday, and I used a crock pot last week for dinner. My points is two-fold: Guns are not the problem, and evil always finds a way. We never ask if Jesus would use a crock pot, but many would have us believe he would never pick up a weapon, especially a firearm. To that point, Pastor Travis cited the Matthew 26:52, but he didn’t cite it in its entirety. The verse reads, “Put your sword back in its place,” Jesus said to him, “for all who draw the sword will die by the sword.” The context of this verse is the Garden of Gethsemane where Jesus was betrayed and about to be arrested. As with any bible verse, the context is vital to understanding its meaning.
A mob of armed soldiers was led to the garden by Judas to encounter Jesus and his followers; some of whom were armed. Certainly, Peter was armed because he cut off a soldiers ear; Simon the Zealot was probably armed because he was, well, a zealot. This encounter had the potential to escalate into a knife fight very quickly. Jesus instructed Peter to “put your sword back in it place.” The sword had a place at this point in time; in its sheath. This wasn’t the time to avenge Jesus or offer protection. Jesus went on to say he could ask the Father to send 12 legions of angels on his behalf. Instead, the arrest had to happen to fulfill the writings of the prophets about the Messiah. The comment “…for all who draw the sword will die by the sword.” Is not a call to universal Christian pacifism. It is a statement of fact by Jesus to his followers that if you draw the sword, you’ll start a fight, and you’ll die.
If I wanted to use Jesus’ words to bolster a pacifist argument, I’d probably start in the sermon on the mount but then I’d still have to deal with passages like him clearing the temple with whip of chords that he made himself and the fact that when He returns, he comes with a sword in His mouth, his robe dipped in blood, and “King of kings and Lord of lords” tattooed on his leg (Rev. 19:15-16). None of this contradicts each other either. Jesus is the lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world and He is also the Lion of Judah. He is the Prince of Peace but also the righteous judge who makes war (Rev. 19:11). The trouble with attaching an agenda to Jesus is that it takes away from Jesus’ actual agenda. He didn’t come to earth and die on the cross so that I could own or not own a gun. He died to set me free from my bent towards evil, my sin nature.
Until I encountered Jesus and submitted my life to Him, I was a selfish and self-centered person. Jesus changed my heart so that I love what He loves and hate what He hates. Trying to legislate morality is like a doctor treating a symptom of a disease rather than the root cause of the disease. A person submitting their life to Jesus and living a life that honors Him, is the way we will turn the tide of this culture that seems so bent toward evil. If this goes to print in time, I hope you’ll consider taking your family to church on Resurrection Sunday where I pray you’ll encounter the risen Jesus and He sets you free from the power of sin and death.
