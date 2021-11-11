A letter to the Susquehanna United Methodist Conference
I bring greetings from Watsontown, Pennsylvania, and request that you read my words. As leaders of the Susquehanna United Methodist Conference you are about to make a decision about the continuation of a local church that has history starting in the 1800s. This gathering of Christian souls needs your support to allow them to continue on, infinitum, providing blessings to their congregation, as well as to the beloved community of Christ in which they so richly share the word of God through services, prayer, and actions.
I will not list the actions taken by the church for our community in addition to their sharing of the word of Jesus. That is in reports that are available to all and, at this moment in time, is well shared. What I will share is that there is an outside bank that has made an earnest contact with the current mortgage holder about the current loan that is in arrears. History is to be learned from, not hidden nor relived in most cases. Making a decision in these few short days left before Nov. 14 seems rushed considering the implications involved. The easy solution is what you are doing; however, is it the best decision for the spiritual life of this congregation and the Watsontown community? There is good cause to exalt the practice of good stewardship, but, if originally partially built upon the sand, who is responsible for the building in the following years?
I would ask that you reopen your hearts and minds in prayer and seek Jesus’ help in prayer. Ask this question, ”What would Jesus do?”
Most humbly,
A fellow servant of our Lord and Savior,
Thomas O. Hetherington, Watsontown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.