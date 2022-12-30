If Americans had any sense, we’d celebrate Christmas very differently. In much of the country, it’s borderline crazy to jump into the family chariot during the worst weather week of the year to travel hundreds of miles for the dubious pleasure of arguing with Angry Uncle Charlie about the 2020 presidential election.

Angry Uncle Charlie’s one of the reasons you moved 500 miles away to begin with. But, hey, it’s Christmas!

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of “The Hunting of the President” (St. Martin’s Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

