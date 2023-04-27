I was reading Mike Stender’s (Republican candidate for the PA House 108th) webpage the other evening to be an informed voter. I came away with more questions than answers, however. My confusion might have been lessened had Mike seen fit to show up for the Daily Item’s sponsored candidates debate but Mike declined the offer. Thanks Mike.
A few issues come to mind. First, what Mike refers to as “Commonsense Plan for Us” is little more than a series of ill-defined platitudes without answering the obvious questions of what do the planks mean, why are they necessary, and how does he plan to achieve them.
Take for instance two planks he elected to combine on a single line namely his pro-life with pro 2nd Amendment stance. By pro-life I assume he means all in on the anti-abortion position as opposed to a plank supporting women’s reproductive rights. Does his position mean no exceptions for rape, incest, or the health of the mother? Does he favor expanded state support for impoverished families dealing with another child they can ill afford? He doesn’t say but if he isn’t in favor of additional support, he is certainly pro-birth but hardly pro-life. Mike, you are aware that over 70 percent of Pennsylvanians favor access to abortion services? Coming back to your “common sense plan for us”—just who are you referring to when you implied you were speaking for us?
As for Mike’s support for the Second Amendment, I find it curious that his pro-gun stance comes on the same line with his pro-life “common sense” stance. The news has presented case after case of mass shootings and the common denominator is semiautomatic military style firearms. So…Mike, given you made damn sure none of us could ask you in person, do you favor background checks for gun sales? Do you favor red flag laws? What is your understanding of the subordinate clause at the beginning of the 2nd Amendment that reads “a well-regulated militia being necessary for the security of a free state…?” Would you support and end to further sales of military grade semi-automatic firearms?
Moving to another plank, you assure us you support energy independence. That is, I might note, very low hanging fruit as we are already the world’s largest producer of petroleum followed by the Saudis. In terms of total energy production from all sources, we are in first place there as well. The problem with energy is on the demand side of the equation and that is not easily controlled by state or even national governments. Completely missing from your platform is any mention of climate change and global warning. Humor me. Is climate change happening, if not, what evidence can you cite? (For the record, according to NASA, “the vast majority of actively publishing climate scientists – 97 percent – agree that humans are causing global warming and climate change.”). If it is strongly suggested by the scientific evidence, how should Pennsylvania address the issue? Do we cross our fingers and hope for the best or do we address the problem head on?
Finally, your webpage makes much of your having been an Eagle Scout. Congratulations. It is quite an honor. I mean that. The Scout Law lists “Bravery” as one of the key characteristics defining Scout. If you are elected, what issues are you willing to stand up to the leadership of the Republican party over? Are you willing to seek the truth in all things? Should I trust that you will place duty to country above party (Scout Oath)? Will you promise me you will insure to the best of your ability no more January 6 events? I wish you had had the courage to attend the debate the other evening. We had so much to talk about. But you weren’t there. So far, I am fearful it is best to say you were an Eagle Scout. Whether you have the fortitude to still be one remains to be seen.
Joseph R. Fischer, Northumberland
