I was reading Mike Stender’s (Republican candidate for the PA House 108th) webpage the other evening to be an informed voter. I came away with more questions than answers, however. My confusion might have been lessened had Mike seen fit to show up for the Daily Item’s sponsored candidates debate but Mike declined the offer. Thanks Mike.

A few issues come to mind. First, what Mike refers to as “Commonsense Plan for Us” is little more than a series of ill-defined platitudes without answering the obvious questions of what do the planks mean, why are they necessary, and how does he plan to achieve them.

