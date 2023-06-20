Editors note: Throughout the coming weeks, The Standard-Journal will be running the speeches delivered by speakers at high school ceremonies for the Class of 2023. Today, Milton Area High School Salutatorian Brooklyn Wade.
Good evening. Please be seated. On behalf of the Milton Area Senior High School Class of 2023, I would like to thank and welcome administration, faculty members, honored guests, families, and friends to this year’s Commencement Ceremony.
I would like to begin this speech by congratulating all of the graduates seated before me that have made it to this point in your lives. It has been a tough four years, but we made it through and our perseverance has brought us to this occasion. Tonight, we are here to celebrate our accomplishments throughout this long journey and to look forward to what the future has in store for the next steps that we will take in our lives.
The Class of 2023 is the “COVID” class that is graduating in this school district; our entire high school lives were disrupted by the pandemic. It is crazy to think that four years ago we were signing onto our computers every day and learning through a screen. Our freshman year ended early because of a pandemic and COVID shaped the majority of our time at Milton High School. It is safe to say that our high school experience is not the typical one that most people in this stadium go through.
Despite the hardships, we are all here today because of our hard work and perseverance through it all. We have learned during these experiences that we are capable of withstanding any storm that crosses our path, and I know that we will all keep that trait as we start our next journey. In the end, it has made us even stronger.
After tonight, some of my fellow graduates here will be going to college, some will be entering the workforce, some will be going to a trade school, some will be entering the military, and some will be waiting to start the next step because it is still undecided. From this point, we all have different journeys that we will embark on, but we will all strive for the same thing: success. And I know that everyone seated before me is capable of success as shown through their patience and endurance these past four years.
High school was the first step of many and we did it! However, I do not want to get ahead of myself. I want us all to take in this moment in time and celebrate in the now. We are all going to be great people, but let’s celebrate right now that we are all already amazing. No matter how we got here and no matter what we will do in the future, we are all determined and astounding young men and women that have all left a mark on the Milton area school and community.
I would like to end my speech the same way I started, by congratulating the graduates here. All of us should be proud, and I cannot wait to see what the future has in store for every single one of us. I am honored to be graduating with the Class of 2023. Never forget the journey we embarked on together. Thank you.
