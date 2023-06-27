Salad days of summer: The leftovers

This installment of Salad Days of Summer is a recipe for your dinner repertoire. Steak salads make for a fresh and substantial bowl that you can call a meal. I call it a leftovers salad — it was, in fact, composed of leftover steak and green beans when it was prepared — but “grilled steak salad” sounds more enticing.

If you don’t happen to have cold steak and cooked beans lurking in your refrigerator, you can easily make this recipe from scratch. However, I believe that if you go to the trouble of paying for and grilling a nice piece of steak, you should enjoy it hot off the grill. I suggest purchasing a little extra so that you can have your grilled steak dinner — and then the wonderful “problem” of leftovers to make this salad.

Lynda Balslev is an award-winning writer, cookbook author, and recipe developer based in northern California. Visit TasteFood at TasteFoodblog.com.

