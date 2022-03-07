Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.