Communications technology has improved to the point that you rarely get a chance to talk to someone you want to talk to.
If you’ve ever had to call a business or governmental agency to ask a question or resolve a problem, you know that sad truth. The ultimate irony is that the initial recorded message is, “Your call is very important to us.” Really?
I suppose it must be, because you hear the same message over and over as you press 1 or 2 or the square root of 64 (8 and I looked it up) in a futile attempt to talk to a person. If you think ahead and have a book to read or a baby blanket to crochet, you can at least do something productive as you wait.
Of course, texting and voice messaging on cellphones allow us to limit or eliminate the time we have to spend talking to someone else. Ten minutes of back-and-forth texts substitute for a 1-minute conversation. Some might even use, “Your call is very important to me” on their voice mail.
However, the line to God is always open when you pray for help, guidance, mercy or other needs. You will not get a message that “your prayer is very important to me.” You already know that.
Instead of receiving a recorded response, you might feel a quiet stirring in your soul. You might be left with a feeling of deep peace; assured that you will get an answer. It’s not always the answer you seek, but it’s always the answer that God knows we need.
We don’t have to be embarrassed when we talk with God about our moral failings. He knows about them and He is generous with His mercy. When we are angry with God about unanswered prayers, we can tell Him that. After all, He already knows.
This connection is between God and us is always available. It is the infinite love and mercy God has for us and the love and trust we have for Him.
God never puts your prayers on hold.
