Communications technology has improved to the point that you rarely get a chance to talk to someone you want to talk to.

If you’ve ever had to call a business or governmental agency to ask a question or resolve a problem, you know that sad truth. The ultimate irony is that the initial recorded message is, “Your call is very important to us.” Really?

