Of all the things to concern me about my son entering kindergarten, one of the most prominent — prior to the first day of school — was the prospect of me having to navigate school traffic when picking him up at the end of the day.
After spending a number of years in the Milton community, and covering the Milton Area School District, I’ve heard “horror stories” about the traffic patterns surrounding Baugher Elementary School at the end of the school day.
While the school may be landlocked in a location in which the outlying traffic patterns aren’t the greatest, I quickly found the situation isn’t as dire as some have made it sound.
The area could benefit from some traffic upgrades — which would be totally out of the control of the school district. However, from day one of entering the circle of traffic to pick up my son, I quickly found the district has a well-oiled plan for student dismissal.
I was also pleasantly surprised to find it’s “all hands on deck” from school staff when it comes to dismissal.
First, the vans and busses are dismissed, followed by students who walk or are picked up in vehicles.
Because we live within a 1-mile radius of the school, bussing is — understandably — not offered as an option for our family.
What is impressive is the way in which teachers and administrators alike stand in front of the school, guiding traffic through as parents pick up their students.
My son’s teacher always accompanies him to the pickup area, helping direct him to our car. Other teachers — at least for the younger grade levels — do the same with their students.
Clearly the district put a lot of thought into its dismissal plan for the school. And it’s great to see so many district employees work together to make what could be a chaotic situation a very smooth process.
However, it is disheartening to see that some families just can’t seem to follow directions. I realize there are a select few individual situations — those with health or employment concerns — in situations that may require them to not wait in the traffic line like everyone else. The following comments are not directed at those individuals.
It does, however, appear as if some families just don’t want to wait in line to pick up their children. Every day as I am waiting in the line of cars to pick up my son, there are a few vehicles that zip around the line. And it’s the same cars every day.
The cars appear to bypass the vehicles waiting in line to pick up their children, park in the school’s parking lot, and then collect their children as if they were walkers heading home on foot.
The individuals then hop in their cars, and attempt to zoom out of the school grounds ahead of everyone else patiently waiting in line to pick up their children. Aside from the families that have legitimate reasons for doing this, shame on you for cutting in line!
While I’m not a psychologist, I’m willing to bet these are the same families whose kids grow up thinking they don’t have to stand in line or wait their turn for various activities. They’re probably even disrespectful to others their age, and older.
Not only is “jumping the line” disrespectful to those who wait in line to pick up their students, it also shows a lack of respect to the school district, and authority in general.
District officials have worked hard on a smooth dismissal plan. To have cars clogging the lines, by attempting to cut in front of others, only further complicates the very traffic pattern the district has worked to make flow as smoothly as possible, given the geographical circumstances of the school’s location.
I must note, though, that the vast majority of families do patiently wait in line to pick up their children.
Those who jump the line are, largely, a reflection of society in general. We live in an era where it seems as if there has been a steady decline in respecting others.
Instead, the focus is on “me,” and what benefits “me and only me.”
It’s time to start respecting one another again, and for people to realize the world doesn’t revolve around them. Make America — and the world — kind and respectful again.
