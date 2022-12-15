Oh my! I’m late, I’m late, I’m late!!!! No, not really! Kevin (Mertz, editor) is very flexible, and even though I missed the deadline for the monthly article to you he knows I have a good reason!!!! Miss Donna had major surgery on Nov. 28 and is recuperating. Wow! I’m glad I didn’t have to go through what she did! It’s going to be awhile before she can do puppetry again, so Miss Lisa is looking for new things for me to do. I can hardly wait. One of these days Miss Donna will be her bouncy, peppy self again. She kept telling the medical and physical therapy staff at Evan Hospital that they needed to get her back to health because God has things for her to do! The woman never stops! I’m glad I have a bouncy personality so I can keep up with her.

In the meantime, Miss Lisa Derr (general manager) is doing one fantastic job as the leader. She has been a great student and learns quickly. Miss Donna and I believe God will use her to take Kingdom Kidz Inc. to another level as a 501©3 nonprofit organization in this area. Miss Donna and I give her an idea and she runs with it to the LORD! Look out Watsontown because Kingdom Kidz Inc. is continuing to grow to meet the needs of our area youth! Praise God!

Donna Bridge is founder of Kingdom Kidz, a 501(c3) nonprofit organization and lives in Milton. Send your comments to her at misscurly@ptd.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.