Oh my! I’m late, I’m late, I’m late!!!! No, not really! Kevin (Mertz, editor) is very flexible, and even though I missed the deadline for the monthly article to you he knows I have a good reason!!!! Miss Donna had major surgery on Nov. 28 and is recuperating. Wow! I’m glad I didn’t have to go through what she did! It’s going to be awhile before she can do puppetry again, so Miss Lisa is looking for new things for me to do. I can hardly wait. One of these days Miss Donna will be her bouncy, peppy self again. She kept telling the medical and physical therapy staff at Evan Hospital that they needed to get her back to health because God has things for her to do! The woman never stops! I’m glad I have a bouncy personality so I can keep up with her.
In the meantime, Miss Lisa Derr (general manager) is doing one fantastic job as the leader. She has been a great student and learns quickly. Miss Donna and I believe God will use her to take Kingdom Kidz Inc. to another level as a 501©3 nonprofit organization in this area. Miss Donna and I give her an idea and she runs with it to the LORD! Look out Watsontown because Kingdom Kidz Inc. is continuing to grow to meet the needs of our area youth! Praise God!
Yep, our SafeKidz program is a winning situation for any parent! And it’s growing!!! Once kids come and see what’s at the Puppet HOME, they want to come back. During the WABA movie adventure this past Saturday, Miss Lisa took some parents on a tour of the building and the activities that happen there. They were very impressed and said, “This is awesome. More people need to know about this.” So, Miss Lisa and Miss Donna are talking about a marketing campaign. Miss Lisa has already contacted someone to paint a mural on the building and a unique hopscotch on the sidewalk. I won’t let everything out of the bag, but it sure is fun sitting in Miss Donna’s office and listening to all the ideas floating around. Being part of Kingdom Kidz is awesome! Thank you WABA for sponsoring the Christmas movie and RE/MAX Bridges for purchasing the “Christmas Chronicles 2” movie. Watsontown businesses are working together to provide so much for the community to do.
I’m really looking forward to Friday, Dec. 16, when children are invited to the Puppet Home for a great evening of gift making. What a great way to show them how to give to others. Miss Lisa has ordered over 200 pieces of pizza, lots of popcorn, snacks, and drinks. All of this is provided by a Thrivent Financial Team member who wants to see activities happen for our area children and youth. They have four to five gift ornaments they can make from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Then WABA (Watsontown Area Business Association) will have a Santa there for the children to talk, too. Did I ever mention that I’m learning so much about children and how they love to spend quality time with their parents, grandparents, guardians, etc. At the Puppet Home they can do just that. As I said last month, I appreciate the calm, loving atmosphere that is here. It’s peaceful and fun. There’s lots that children can do and learn.
Then next Sunday there will be a birthday party at the Puppet Home! Oh, I can hardly wait! Children will be laughing and having a good time with all the activities available. And the parents will provide the food! Cost is a donation to Kingdom Kidz. Now that’s a win-win situation. Right?
It has been a blessing to watch the many volunteers step up and help Miss Lisa. The Berean Bible study group (Christ Wesleyan Church) has been so excited about helping. What a blessing they have been! And local volunteers who want to see children/youth in a safe place are stepping up, too!
And what will Miss Donna and I be doing for a while? Well, grants and donations are needed to keep all of this going. So, we will be surfing the internet for grants to continue in repurposing the building and marketing it. Lots of plans are in the mix, so Miss Donna and I will be very busy. She can sit and work at the computer and I can bounce, bounce right beside her to keep her going! Yes, she told everyone at the hospital, as well as the visiting health nurse and therapists who are visiting her every week that her nickname is Tigger. They look at her, smile and say, “Well, I think Tigger will be bouncing back. It may take some time, so be patient with yourself.” Oh, this is going to be fun!!!!
Until next month remember, “Smile because it looks good on you!” God bless you! My curls look good on me, too!!
Donna Bridge is founder of Kingdom Kidz, a 501(c3) nonprofit organization and lives in Milton. Send your comments to her at misscurly@ptd.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.