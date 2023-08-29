Keeping up with immunizations

Nancy Garuso-Eby

It’s that time of year again. Everyone is getting back in the swing of things with school starting. Your child might be due for a check-up at the doctor’s office as well. This annual check-up is a great way to check in and see how your child’s health is developing. Usual topics of discussion include your child’s physical, nutritional, and behavioral well-being, and often children are wondering if they need shots.

August is National Immunization Month, a focus on emphasizing the importance of getting the recommended vaccines at appropriate life stages. Learn more about routine vaccinations and how they help to keep your child healthy, but also help keep your community’s health safe.

Nancy Grauso-Eby, D.O., FAAP, is a pediatrician with UPMC Primary Care, 175 Pine St., Suite 200, Williamsport.

