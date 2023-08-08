There are some days that I really feel my age, actually older than I am. One of those days occurred recently, as the result of a brief discussion among co-workers.
And no, I’m not writing that I feel old because it’s around this time each year that I advance in age. Or maybe that is why I’m writing this.
Recently, my co-workers started discussing the last time they saw a movie in a theater. One was just to a movie in October. For two others, they were last to a theater in 2019. That makes sense, as many stopped going to theaters when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the popularity of streaming exploded.
And then, there’s me. Initially, I thought the last time that I was to a theater was 2013, when the “G.I. Joe” movie starring Dwayne Johnson was released.
Realizing my co-workers would think I’m old — or at least old fashioned — I quickly explained that I was able to watch several movies while flying internationally. That list includes recent movies in the “Star Trek” franchise, as well as “Avengers” movies. And I’m not even a fan of the Avengers.
However, I soon realized that I was mistaken, and 2013 wasn’t the last time which I saw a movie in a theater. Rather, I was to a theater in 2015 to watch “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” You know, the movie where Han Solo was killed off and Luke Skywalker appeared for 2 minutes at the end of the film.
The truth is, I’ve never been one for attending movies in theaters. I can probably count on two (or maybe three) hands the number of times I’ve been to the theater since childhood. In fact, I believe all of the in-theater movies I’ve seen have been part of franchises, starting with “The Muppets” as a child.
And yes, I’m still a fan of “The Muppets,” even if my wife thinks they’re creepy. My list also includes “Batman,” “Star Trek” and, of course, “James Bond” films. Roger Moore was my favorite Bond. Pierce Brosnan was also good in that role.
I have seen multiple other movies on TV. I particularly like the first “Sister Act” film, and my wife and I have seen the entire movie “Titanic” countless times. Although the movie is so long — and for a while it was being played so much on TV — that we’ve never seen it in the correct order, just bits and pieces. But we still know the outcome. The ship goes down no matter what order you see the scenes in.
Movies just don’t interest me. And why bother paying X amount of dollars to see something that will be out on TV in a couple of years anyway. And now, you can pretty much read the entire plot of a movie online. That’s how I experienced the final “Star Wars” film, and learned that Harrison Ford’s Han Solo appeared as a vision to his son.
While the films that do interest me are largely franchises, you may not realize they all date back to franchises that were popular when I was young — a long time ago. That tells me there’s a certain lack of creativity in Hollywood.
Why keep regurgitating old franchises? Can’t someone come up with a creative, new blockbuster franchise? Or do we — as a society — just long for things of the past so much that we’re driving the franchise movie market?
Another round of “Star Wars” movies are apparently on the way. Whoopie Goldberg is supposed to be reviving “Sister Act,” there’s talk of another “G.I. Joe” movie and the “James Bond” franchise will never fade.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
