Perhaps no other citizenry understands less about their government than the American people. And, that extends to our lawmakers, too.
It’s somewhat understandable. Even the most educated political scientists can debate aspects of our government.
Our republic certainly has it’s curiosities, and can be confusing. Many people believe we live in a democracy when in fact we live in a representative republic.
Layer upon layer of government, especially in Pennsylvania, make it even more confusing.
Freedom is not free, nor is it absolute.
Take freedom of speech. There are those who feel Twitter’s decision to ban the likes of a former president and current House member infringes on the freedom of speech.
Perhaps. However Twitter is a not a government, nor is it a government entity, therefore the freedom of speech argument is a bit tricky.
Twitter has rules and regulations and issues warnings when those rules and regulations are violated. After repeated warnings, users may be tossed off the social media platform for violations.
No one should have an issue with that. It’s like going to a football game and repeatedly shouting at the officials. You may be warned, and when you let that expletive fly, you can expect a tap on the shoulder and an escort to the door.
Social media platforms are especially interesting in cases such as these because they provide the perfect platform for people with wild, and even crazy ideas, to reach a larger audience without much in the way of oversight. Oversight is something some in government would like to see more of when it comes to such speech.
As is often the case, the same people who take advantage of such a broad platform — free of charge mind you — waste no time in pleading censorship when they are indeed warned, and punished, for repeated violations.
No one is surprised when a screaming lunatic is removed from the local retailer and charged with disturbing the peace. Is that person’s “freedom of speech” being infringed?
No. There’s no such thing as absolute freedom. One man’s freedom is another’s pain in the ass. Regulations exist so that we may coexist.
You’re free to own a gun, but not a military-grade weapon. You’re free to speak at your local school board, council or township meeting... provided you meet the guidelines for public meetings.
You’ll be hard pressed to find someone who values freedom of speech more than a newspaper man or woman. If you read these opinion pages with any regularity, you understand that. From Ann Coulter and Ben Shapiro to Cynthia Tucker and Catherine Rampell are represented. Believe me, I cringe when I read the work of all of these writers from time to time. The value of speech is important, though.
There are so many problems in Washington right now. What people say, and how they say it matters. That is what worries me most.
Let’s be rather frank here. Debate is welcome. Lying, embracing outright falsehoods and promoting conspiracy theories is dangerous.
There’s little doubt these theories, and those who espouse them, have benefitted from filterless forums on social media. Ultimately, it’s up to you to discern what is fact, and what is fiction, and where there are shades of gray.
Freedom of speech is to be valued in America. The truth should be valued even more.
