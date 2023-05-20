Mother’s Day was a week ago, but I write this column a week in advance, so I am writing on Mother’s Day. May Day has passed, my husband Don’s birthday was May 10, Daughter Paula’s was May 11, and we had a “Cousin’s Luncheon” on her birthday. The cousin’s luncheons are on a Thursday bi-monthly.

We, the cousins who attend are mostly first cousins and some spouses. We have one aunt who attends frequently when able. A few attendees are second generation cousins. Last week there were 14 of us. We celebrated as the descendants of Benjamin and Murray Hollenbach. All others are invited to attend; but generally, those who come are retired.

Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

