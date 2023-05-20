Mother’s Day was a week ago, but I write this column a week in advance, so I am writing on Mother’s Day. May Day has passed, my husband Don’s birthday was May 10, Daughter Paula’s was May 11, and we had a “Cousin’s Luncheon” on her birthday. The cousin’s luncheons are on a Thursday bi-monthly.
We, the cousins who attend are mostly first cousins and some spouses. We have one aunt who attends frequently when able. A few attendees are second generation cousins. Last week there were 14 of us. We celebrated as the descendants of Benjamin and Murray Hollenbach. All others are invited to attend; but generally, those who come are retired.
These families visited each other on a regular basis as I was growing up. We still cherish each other. Without getting out our genealogy books, I can tell who the descendants of Benjamin were. Twelve children: Russell (Jummy), Miriam, Elwood (Woody), Robert (Rob, my dad) Dennis, Charles, Erma, Donald, Dorothy, Faye, Glenn, Art. All siblings of Benjamin are encouraged to attend too.
Last week I told these cousins they needed to be careful to treat me well, because their names could show up in a column. Those who attended this time were: Doug (and Audrey) Eroh, Tim (and Viola) Ranck, Patty (and Jack) Ranck, Betty (and Don) Beaver, Jerry (and Ellie) Hollenbach, Earl Frantz, Karen Athey, Dick Maurer and Nancy Hollenbach.
I love my relatives. I miss many of them and still have questions to ask. These gatherings are a good place to talk of them and see if we can get some of our questions answered. I can’t think of a negative thing to say about any of them.
Sharing pictures is fun too.
Transition to my mother, born Thelma Stimmel. She only had one sister. Her mother, of course would have been my grandmother, but she died when my mother was only 2 years old, her sister was one year old.
I always thought my mother was amazing. She was a patient teacher of her children. She was a stay-at-home mom and always had a homemade sweet snack for after school.
She helped in the fields and barn as well as creating a huge garden. She canned hundreds of jars for winter foods. She didn’t sit down at the table until all the preparation dishes were washed. She would do nothing else until the table dishes were then washed. Since she had to heat water on the cook stove to wash dishes, she had it all timed out.
After getting running hot water (when I was 15), she continued doing this routine. I generally do this too. But things are more handy then they were for her.
I wasn’t as good a mother as she was, but I love to keep trying. Daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren. I certainly love them.
My mother taught me how to sew, garden, cook, milk cows, crochet, and how to not whine. She didn’t like it, and I have acquired that peeve. We didn’t have an indoor toilet and my job was to empty the overnight “potty” on cold winter days. I might have whined a little, but not that she knew.
My mother was never on a vacation. She would take an afternoon occasionally to visit friends or her sister in Sunbury. As for me, my feet don’t stay still in one place too long.
Mother taught me so much, more than I have room to write, but one thing particularly that I have appreciated many times over. She taught me to be who I am and not what others wanted me to be. This has helped me through many times of rejection and pain.
Added to her teaching, the same idea is taught in the scriptures. One place is in Ephesians. Chapter 1, verses 6-12… “He has made us accepted in the beloved. In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace, which he made to abound toward us in all wisdom and prudence...according to the counsel of His will, that we who first trusted in Christ should be to the praise of his glory.
Though I know I fail. The Bible shows us that we all fall short of God’s perfection. Jesus died and arose from the dead to pay the penalty of death for my sin. My goal is to press on and live expectantly for the day I will be raised perfectly and abide with Jesus forever.
Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
