I’d like to take a moment to thank everyone who made our graduation possible. To the faculty and staff throughout the district, thank you for helping us learn and grow in a clean, safe environment. To our friends and family, thank you for coming to this celebration and for supporting us these past 18 years. I’d also like to thank my family for being here and encouraging me, and especially my brother, Nick, for being not only the smartest person I know, but the most curious and compassionate.
Three years ago, I sat in the high school gym and watched my brother speak at his graduation. I sat in the front row of attendees, right behind the graduating seniors. Aside from my getting a shout-out in my brother’s speech, the thing I remember most is that I kept having to move to see the stage because the seniors were so tall. I’m glad I am here to carry on the legacy of tall seniors.
I remember walking through the halls and feeling like I went to school with real adults. Not only were they tall, but the seniors felt mature, they had cars, jobs, responsibilities and plans.
And now, Class of 2022, that is us.
But when I think about what defines the Class of 2022, both as individuals and as a unit, it is not cars, jobs responsibilities or plans.
It is conversations in the senior lounge with Mr. Vaji, learning that if he ever wins the lottery he will buy an RV and go to every college football game, starting with West Virginia. It is the conviction we had to support the boys’ soccer team in the state championship, repeating over and over to whoever would listen that if the school did not give us an excused absence, we would just go anyway. It is the pure, unadulterated, middle-school joy of knowing that slushies count as our fruit for lunch; and then when they didn’t anymore, going to get them during class anyway.
Class of 2022, we have accomplished so much. We have won titles, awards, and acclaim, moments that will forever be ingrained in our memories.
But high school is not about these big moments. High school is about every moment in between.
I know we will remember the thundering applause after the curtain closes on our last musical, the incomparable excitement of being a small, rural high school winning the state title in soccer and running (or the district final in lacrosse), and the feeling we are about to experience holding our diplomas for the very first time.
But as we disperse across the country and world, I encourage you to remember all the moments in between. Because those easily forgotten moments — the dread of looking at one of Mr. Kettlewell’s tests, the anticipation that sets in during the run to that one hill off Smoketown, knowing that you have springs up ahead, the humorous confusion of the one and only pep rally of senior year that was held outside — these are the momennts that we might forget, and these are the moments I want to remember most.
Because when I think about how much I’ll miss Lewisburg, it isn’t because of a big moment. It’s because I will never experience the joyous surprise of running into Natasha in the bathroom while she is in computer science and I am in Lit and taking an unplanned lap around school, making sure not to dwadle so we aren’t gone too long. It’s because I won’t meet people who remember the very specific pain of scraping your knee on the Bear Claw while Mr. Ellis kindly laughs, and then runs over to make sure you are OK. It’s because the uniquely Lewisburg experience of running into your Spanish teacher at Giant, and then your guidance counselor at the Miller Center, and then your coach at the Bucknell track all on the same day is something we may never get to experience again.
I have spent much of my life waiting for big moments: Awards, letters, titles. But when you are always waiting for something bigger, it’s hard to enjoy where you are right now. The simple moments that pass by unnoticed, sometimes slowly, sometimes painfully, sometimes peacefully: Late nights at Turtle Creek, early morning jazz band, Friday night football games in the rain. These moments are easy to forget, easy to become blurred into 13 years we have spent together in class.
And these are the moments that I want to celebrate.
And so, I want to add to what I said earlier. Class of 2022, we have accomplished so much. We have had meaningless conversations wandering halls, struggled to climb fences, perfected the art of AP Lit timed essays, hidden donut boxes in ceilings, and gone to Jack Harlow concerts... Well, at least some of us.
While these may not seem like accomplishments — and maybe some of them should be one-time experiences — every moment in our lives is important, regardless of whether or not it comes with acclaim, applause, or even another person to notice it. I am wildly confident that each one of us will enjoy many more big moments ahead surrounded by people we love, but in between all those celebrations are tiny moments, and these are the moments that make up our lives.
So as we depart, keep setting goals and working for them and celebrating them. But every so often, take a breath and enjoy where you are, because, Class of 2022, you have earned it.
