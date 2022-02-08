Whatever caused the 497-foot Forbes Avenue bridge in Pittsburgh to fall into a ravine Friday is unique to that structure. As many engineers and public safety officials have emphasized, it doesn’t mean that other bridges of the same type, or with similar safety ratings, will fail.
Yet the collapse, only hours before President Joe Biden arrived in Pittsburgh for a previously scheduled event to promote infrastructure, is a potent reminder that the nation’s aging infrastructure needs attention.
The federal government rates bridges on a 9-point scale. New bridges are 9; those with minimal deterioration are 7 or 8. Bridges with more serious but still minimal deterioration are 5 or 6. A 4 rating, “poor,” means that a bridge is structurally sound but needs attention; a 3 denotes serious deterioration, whereas 1 or 2 indicate serious structural issues that could lead to failure.
Inspectors assigned a “4” to the Forbes Avenue bridge after their 2019 inspection, but their September 2021 inspection report has not yet been completed or released.
According to the 2021 annual report by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, about 43,500 of the nation’s 615,000 bridges received “4” ratings after their most recent inspections. About 3,200 of those bridges are in Pennsylvania, of which 2,100 have weight limits.
Due to the state’s accelerated bridge-repair program over the past decade, the number of Pennsylvania bridges rated “poor” has declined by nearly 1,000 — which points to how to proceed following the Forbes Avenue bridge collapse.
The situation does not call for panic — as emphasized by the engineers and public safety officials — but for a comprehensive, systematic program to modernize infrastructure — as emphasized by Biden in his Pittsburgh appearance.
A new $1.2 trillion infrastructure law will achieve a great deal, but the country can’t thrive if it funds major infrastructure projects only as the means to kick-start economic recovery in the wake of a pandemic.
No one died in the bridge collapse, but a municipal bus fell into the ravine. Congress and the state Legislature can’t count on such luck. They should ensure that, beyond the new infrastructure law, the nation and state take an aggressive approach to infrastructure development and repairs.
— Scranton Times-Tribune
——— ———
