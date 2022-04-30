“So faith, hope, love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love.” (I Corinthians 13:13)
This year the Jews are gathered in Jerusalem to celebrate Passover at the same time Christians gather there to celebrate Easter and Muslims are there to celebrate Ramadan. But I hear on the news that violence occurred between these three religions because all three religions share the same holy sites to some extent. And I wonder why they do not understand and act the way God wants them to. When a Christian minister was questioned as to the significance of Easter, he said the observance was about faith. When a Jewish Rabbi was questioned, he said it was about faith and hope. It was only the Muslim Imam who said anything about love being what God wanted.
As I thought about it, it occurred to me that faith can be considered important because many Christians believe that faith saves them. And the Rabbi may have added hope because he was hoping that the Holy Land would be restored to the Jews as it was in the past. So both faith and hope could have self-centered motivations and goals. Yet I feel that love is greater than faith and hope, although they are good, because God is love, and he wants us to love like he does. But people who do not understand that and do not love others like God does, don’t know God and his will. Yet I John 4:7-8 makes this quite clear when it says, “Beloved, let us love one another; for love is of God, and he who loves is born of God and knows God. He who does not love does not know God; for God is love.”
“And I Corinthians 13:1-3 makes it clear that if you have not love, you are wasting your time and efforts performing religious rituals thinking you are pleasing God or gaining anything for yourself by doing them. It says, ”If I speak in the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I am a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. And if I have prophetic powers, and understand all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have all faith, so as to remove mountains, but have not love, I am nothing. If I give away all I have, and if I deliver my body to be burned, but have not love, I gain nothing.”
Now I must admit that this column was inspired by someone asking me if I was going to church on Maundy Thursday, and could not believe that, I being a minister, could forget it was Maundy Thursday. I realize ritual can be helpful in reminding people about God and his will for them. But I know every day that God wants me to love everyone, even enemies, as God does. And in my constant focus on always loving like God, as Jesus makes clear in Matthew 5:44-45, my old memory fails sometimes to remember what ritual is on the church calendar that day or night. In fact, last week I had trouble remembering what year I was born. But I can always remember it is today, and today is a day when I should and will try to love everyone with compassion, like God always does and wants me to also love them, in my heart and in my actions. There should be no fighting or other violence on Religious Holy Days or any other days; for God is love.
