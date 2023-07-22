It seems everywhere you go these days, every other person is toting and drinking from a water bottle. In this golden age of hydration, many of us slosh as we walk.
Dad would’ve had mixed feelings about this. He was a big proponent of water drinking, using a half-gallon glass container to drink from while grading his students’ tests or reading. However, he would have been stunned to learn that people shell out money for fancy water bottles or buy disposable water bottles.
While my brothers, sister and I were growing up, water also was a part of the Sunday afternoon hikes Dad would take us on. (We didn’t realize that the walks had a dual purpose. They gave Mother a few quiet hours to herself.)
It definitely was not BYOW (Bring Your Own Water). One route took us up the mountain south of town. The town’s old reservoirs were less than a quarter mile from borough limits and above them was a spring. We really hadn’t worked up a thirst by then, but we had our fill of spring water.
Our hike often took us along old railroad beds and mining roads before we headed for home. By then,we could relate to someone who had been wandering in the desert, seeking an oasis. There were no springs on our return route, but there were several cemeteries and one of them had a water spigot.
We would take turns drinking our fill. Cupping our hands under the tap or just crouching and sticking our mouths under the faucet.
While you will see many people carrying water bottles with them, you won’t see many carrying on a conversation about faith or carrying themselves in a charitable manner toward everyone they meet. In other words, they don’t thirst to love God or to treat others with love.
What our soul thirsts for cannot be satisfied by what we eat, drink, wear or own. Our soul’s thirst can only be quenched by drinking in the fact that God loves us and thirsts for our love.
Only God can satisfy our soul’s thirst.
