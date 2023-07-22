It seems everywhere you go these days, every other person is toting and drinking from a water bottle. In this golden age of hydration, many of us slosh as we walk.

Dad would’ve had mixed feelings about this. He was a big proponent of water drinking, using a half-gallon glass container to drink from while grading his students’ tests or reading. However, he would have been stunned to learn that people shell out money for fancy water bottles or buy disposable water bottles.

