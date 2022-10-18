The holidays are approaching, and cheese and charcuterie boards are a great way to entertain. Look to France for inspiration and add duck rillettes to your charcuterie board.

Rillettes are potted jars and terrines of shredded meat confit, traditionally prepared with duck as well as goose, game and pork. Confit is the French term for a method of salt-curing and slow-cooking meat in its rendered fat. Duck is a popular meat to confit in France; it’s considered a specialty, originating in the Gascogne region of the southwest. The method is rooted in history and was an important preservation technique when refrigeration was not an option, with the benefit of adding exquisitely rich flavor and unctuous texture to the meat.

