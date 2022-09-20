Building relationships within a community is vital to the betterment of any community.
On the opening weekend of the Milton Harvest Festival, I took some photos downtown of the start of the 28-mile bike race, sponsored by the Milton Rotary Club. After capturing some images of the start — as well as other activities taking place downtown — I returned to my home.
Living not far from the intersection of Brown Avenue and Center Street, I walked with my 4-year-old son to that location. There, we watched some of the bike riders flying down Brown Avenue hill, and onto Center Street.
As we were there, Milton School Resource Officer Dennis Derr was stationed to assist with traffic control. My son was thrilled to see a police vehicle sitting there and quickly identified it as “Live PD.”
The popular television show wasn’t in Milton, but he identifies police vehicles as being with that program because that’s what’s often on our television on Friday and Saturday evenings — as long as there are no NASCAR races on.
As I was chatting with Officer Derr, a Milton Area High School student who played with the band as part of downtown festival activities passed by.
As soon as the boy spotted Derr, his eyes lit up and, from across the street, he shouted “hello Officer Derr.”
Derr — who also worked at the football game the night prior — complimented the student on how well the band played during the game.
“(The band is) small but mighty,” Derr said. “You can all be very proud.”
Watching an interaction like that, and the positive encouragement Derr gave to the student, reminded me of the importance of establishing good relationships within the community.
Derr is excellent at building a rapport with students, which is vital for a school resource officer. But building a rapport goes beyond a school officer, it’s crucial in any profession. Or, for that matter, anyone working to make their community a better place.
One week ago, a bus carrying Milton Area School District students to school was involved in a crash not far from Baugher Elementary School. Fortunately, there were no injuries.
As I knew they would be swamped, I emailed several Milton administrators asking if there was information they could provide on the crash, or the status of the students.
Within 5 minutes of sending that email, new Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart responded with a phone call to me.
Working as a reporter for the past 15 years, I know that superintendents are busy people. There have been several past superintendents in the region who, unfortunately, were not so fast to respond to media inquires.
There have been others — such as former Warrior Run Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack — who were excellent about responding in a timely manner.
Although I would never expect a response back within 5 minutes, I applaud Bickhart for his fast action. More than that, Bickhart mentioned that he plans to be a pro-active superintendent, and asked that I contact his secretary if I reach out to him for something and don’t hear back in a timely manner.
A superintendent taking a pro-active stance — with both the media and the community in general — is refreshing. It’s part of building that rapport that will make a community a better place. It will also help in addressing both the good, and the difficult, situations which are bound to pop up in any community.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
