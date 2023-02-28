In his last homily at Los Angeles’ cathedral before he was murdered on Feb. 18, Bishop David O’Connell talked about Mary, the mother of Jesus — and a pilgrimage we led to shrines in Portugal and Lourdes, France. The Los Angeles auxiliary recalled weeping in Lourdes. His own mother had died two decades before, and for the first time since he’d last seen her, he said he felt the loving welcome of a mother.

He wept because he felt deeply. Specifically, he had a heart for the vulnerable. News reports have talked about his work with gang members and prisoners. He was an instrument of peace, conversion and welcome.

Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and author of the new book “A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living.” She is also chair of Cardinal Dolan’s pro-life commission in New York, and is on the board of the University of Mary She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.

