This has been a fun writing. Can you relate my ramblings to the signs of the times or from stories your relatives have told you? Hopefully, you can reminisce as you recall your life’s work. I recommend interviewing a grandparent or older neighbor to hear about jobs in “the old days.”
At age 5, I couldn’t wait to be allowed to milk a cow. Thus began my job as a milkmaid on the family farm. Gathering eggs and emptying chamber pots were my chores too.
I loved helping with gardening and field work. My mother taught the skills of cooking on an iron cook stove and cleaning – including spring and fall house cleaning.
I loved washing clothes with a wringer washer and hanging them out. We used a sprinkling bottle to make some clothes damp. Then roll them up and put them in a plastic bread bag to be ironed later. She taught me to sew on a treadle machine, store fruits and vegetables in jars, embroidery and crocheting.
At age 11, I began professionally catching chickens in many locations, as far as three hours away. I walked across fields at night to reach my neighbor, Nancy, who drove to farms where we loaded chicken trucks. Always done at night, I often got no sleep, then went to school in the morning. It was hard work, but good pay. I did this for more than four years. That was how I was able to buy class books, photographs and other high school items.
Turning 16 is a big deal. I was no exception. I graduated and happily became a secretary, actually a clerk-typist at the PA Association for the Blind in Sunbury. At 17, I met Paul and got married. After Renee was one year old, I became a secretary in Lewisburg at a plumbing/heating business. I quit when Paula was born.
Later I sold Avon door to door. Through all these years I took in sewing. I did repairs and made many garments, wedding fashions, even suits and coats. Next I worked at JPM for one year, a factory which made cables.
Next I became a secretary at Lewisburg School District for four years. Then while a full-time student at Bloomsburg U. I did mending and skilled alterations such as replacing zippers and pockets at a local dry cleaners.
After student teaching in Milton, I taught there for 27 years and tutored in my home as well. I volunteered for various ministries all those years, and continue to do so with my favorites. I also founded a non-profit organization, Solid Ground Communication. I disbanded that a few years ago. I have been a public speaker for many years, and find many other things of interest.
Now we’ll look at Paul’s jobs. He was quite a dapper guy with all his skills. As a youth, he was a self-employed lawn keeper. He loaded peas – the whole vine – into a wagon. He picked tomatoes and sweet corn. He helped his grandfather harvest grain on his farm. He also caught chickens in the community. I caught a few times at his grandparents’ farm. I found out later that we were both working there, but we didn’t notice each other.
Paul was a mud mixer and block carrier for five stone masons and worked in construction with a contractor. When reaching driving age, Paul had a paper route for a time. It was for this newspaper, which was called the Milton Evening Standard. He worked at the Fox-Knapp Shirt Factory, the Milton Shoe Factory and Philco-Ford in Watsontown.
Then he went to work for Chef-Boy-Ar-Dee in Milton one summer. He was to work for tomato season. The company called him when he was to start working the next day, and he was hired full time before tomato season even started. He retired after 37 years. During that time it changed names. It became American Home Foods and American Home Products. Later it was bought by another company and became ConAgra. Earlier in his employment, he got to meet the real founder of Chef-Boy-Ar-Dee, Hector Boiardi. A number of years later, I got to teach Mr. Boiardi’s grandson in my fourth-grade class.
Both Paul and I agreed our best jobs were yet to come. We expect to be working in Heaven in the vineyards of God’s Heavenly garden, enjoying the presence of the King of kings. That will be the best job of all. Paul agreed. He has a lot more information on that subject now.
I’m excited about going there. Just think. No pain, no sickness, no war, no fear. The best of all is getting to see Jesus, face to face. And all the things there will be to learn. I can hardly wait!
