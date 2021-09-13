Responding to Franken
This is in response to Bob Franken’s editorial carried in The Standard-Journal on Sept. 9. he once again comes over as a guilt-ridden writer who relates his feelings about the U.S. A. in his articles. I do not have space to answer all of his points, but I have chosen several.
In his second paragraph he makes the statement that following the 9/11 attacks, teh U.S. brutalized Muslim Americans. I read several newspapers and watch several television channels, but I do not remember reports of numerous instances where American Muslims were brutalized, let alone enough to justify his sweeping comment.
Next, his statement that we “engaged in torture and exacted revenge.” This seems to refer to the waterboarding of four captured terrorists, a practice we use to train our own troops. The revenge we engaged in was the killing of Osama Bin Laden.
He eventually makes the statement that one of our presidents (Trump?) was elected with Vladimir Putin’s help. A lie that was completely trashed, but still seems to be useful to those who have their own agenda.
His reasons for the world hating us, especially the Muslim countries, is that we treat Israel as our “51st state.” He combines this with “our senseless treatment of Muslims at home.” What is he basing this on?
Next he turns to racism. He admits we have made gains on civil rights issues, but cliams that the “bad will of Jim Crow” during the 20 years since 9/11 divides us. “Jim Crow” prior to the 1960s had a real horrible meaning. It has been revived as a talking point by one of the political parties to infuriate their base.
He follows this with a statement that racial prejudice has continued to divide us. If he is talking about the recent appearance of “Critical Race Theory” as a device to divide us, I completely agree. However, I doubt that is what he refers to.
His next statement that, “Violence from law enforcement has been met with street violence” is no justification for the destructive riots in some of our larger city streets. The few, but sometimes disgraceful acts by a few policemen have been blown up in some people’s minds to number in the thousands, instead of a figure at last report, under 40 actual cases.
There are other comments he makes that irk me, but there is one that is personal with me as a Vietnam veteran. He makes a reference to the Vietnam War as a “military defeat.” Like Afghanistan, we were not defeated militarily. The often-pictured helicopter lifting our embassy staff and a few Vietnamese off the U.S. Embassy roof happened in 1975. we had taken our last combat troops out of Vietnam two years before (1973) thinking we were leaving a strong Vietnamese Army behind. This resembles recent developments in Afghanistan. In Vietnam, our Congress withdrew financial support of the Vietnamese Army, and this within two years helped lead to its destruction. In Afghanistan we withdrew air support and other assets they were trained to fight with. When we quickly left, they felt deserted and unable to fight in the way they had been trained.
Robert Franks,
Potts Grove
———
Statues coming down
As for all the statues that are being taken down in the south, there should be a park made for them seeing how they are our history.
Leroy Mitch,
Turbotville
———
Letter policy
The Standard-Journal welcomes letters to the editor and encourages the use of this forum as a means of active community involvement.
Our goal is to run all signed letters to the editor in a timely manner with as little editing as possible. We ask that letters be typed, neatly printed, or emailed, and that writers be brief, making their points concisely.
Only the name and hometown of letter writers will be published in the newspaper. However, submissions must include the author’s name (typed or printed), signature (written submissions), address and telephone numbers.
We reserve the right to reject any copy or letters, but will do so only on rare occasions, typically when what is written prompts legal or ethical concerns, or when the letter is unusually lengthy. In some cases, however, we will contact writers to suggest changes that could make their letters acceptable for print.
Your opinion counts! Please write to: Letters to the Editor, The Standard-Journal 21 Arch St., Milton, PA 17847 or email newsroom@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.