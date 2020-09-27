Okay, well now even he has gone too far. On Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, President Donald Trump made comments suggesting he will attempt to get rid certain “ballots” during this next election. Such a move in the United States of America will mark the beginning of the end. Correction, the actual beginning of the end of America’s democratic republic was initiated the day Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2016 presidential election.
Here is exactly what Trump said about the 2020 election and the “peaceful transition of power,” when asked if he would commit to the same:
“We want to have ... Get rid of the ballots (mail in ballots) and you’ll have a very trans – we’ll have a very peaceful ... There won’t be a transition frankly. There’ll be a continuation.”
Trump could have said something like, “Of course I’ll win and therefore no need for a transition of power. But in case I don’t, yes there will be a peaceful transition of power.” He didn’t and instead chose to assert exactly how he would remain in power in spite of a popular vote win for Joe Biden.
The Constitution actually outlines how that might happen. In the event there is no clear majority winner of the votes within a particular state, then Congress can decide who the electors will be ... so in Republican-controlled Senate, the Republican candidate will win all the electors despite the popular vote within the state.
President Trump has repeatedly criticized the American election system and claimed it is fraudulent. He has created doubt among his most ardent supporters in the election system to the point in which a good number will not accept the election results if Trump loses the popular vote. Even before he won the 2016 election (by the Electoral College vote) he claimed the election was “fixed.” During his almost four years in office he has constantly cast doubt on most of our democratic systems and norms. And now he claims that he will “get rid of” certain ballots – the ballots that are cast for his opponent of course.
Donald Trump’s own senatorial commission investigating voter fraud for the 2016 election found none and was disbanded. States have long used voting by mail with very few fraudulent votes cast. In every past election there has been a “peaceful transition of power” from the sitting president to the successful challenger. This president has declared it will not be so in this election. If every patriotic American doesn’t object and vote for the challenger, we will pass into history as a noble but failed experiment in democracy.
If you vote for Donald Trump in 2020 you are voting for the destruction of these United States. You are voting for a man who intends to stay in office despite the “will of the people.” You are voting for a man who elevates himself above the country. You will be voting for your next king, not president.
