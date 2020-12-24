Keller has changed
Fred Keller is part of the problem, not the solution to hateful divisiveness in our country. His shameful action challenging the legitimacy of our election system and the votes of his own constituents was nothing more than a silly stunt designed to ingratiate himself with the extremes of his party and of course Donald Trump. That segment of the population honestly believes there was some major conspiracy to steal the election from Trump, with thousands of fraudulent voters and flawed machines that were secretly programed to change votes.
Of course, Fred does not believe any of that. But he sees some value in fanning kooky conspiracy theories. He tells us that he signed onto the amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to take up the Texas lawsuit that would disenfranchise our Pennsylvania votes to simply show his constituents he has “concerns with the integrity of our election system.” He stated, “we owe it to the American people to ensure total confidence in our elections.”
Really Fred? Your action does nothing but erode confidence in our system. You could have just as easily reached out to any of our local media outlets to express your concerns. And what specifically are your concerns that would be grievous enough to call for a redo of the election — the ultimate relief sought by this lawsuit by outsiders?
Fred Keller signed on to this outrageous lawsuit after more than 50 other suits filed by the Trump campaign had been dismissed without merit. Many were dismissed by judges appointed by Trump himself. He signed on after Trumps own attorney general and election security experts declared there was no widespread election fraud sufficient to change the outcome. He thought it was a good idea to sign on even after multiple recounts in several states showed an accurate first accounting. And Pennsylvania was not even close. So why would a smart guy like Fred Keller sign on to a crazy effort like this?
It seems obvious that the only problem with this election was that Donald Trump lost. Fred Keller has spent much of his brief time in Congress serving the interest of Donald Trump at the expense of his constituents back home. I have known Fred Keller since his early start in the state house. Although I often disagreed with his policy positions, I considered him a good man with good central Pennsylvania values – family centered values.
However, Fred like so many good people, has seriously tarnished his own reputation in support of this craziness. I am disappointed that he finds some benefit in fanning the flames of division in his own district instead of being a credible leader to unite us during these challenging times.
Don Wilver Jr.,
White Deer Township
supervisor
———
The greatest president
“My fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” The millennials would not know this formidable quote because we failed to teach such quotes. At his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 1961, President John F. Kennedy made that famous quote. President Kennedy was a Democrat who opposed abortion, lowered taxes, supported gun rights, was a member of the NRA, and believed in a strong military. What happened to the Democratic Party over the past 60 years to swing the pendulum from a conservative platform to a totally extreme leftist platform hellbent on changing America to socialism? I believe people are fleeing socialist and communist countries to come to America. I have not seen anyone flee America to go to China or any other socialist or communist country — which I wish some of them would and leave my country alone.
The blame belongs to we the people. We the people have allowed China to infiltrate this country through political influences and the technological industry. We have allowed the liberal billionaire population to send our jobs overseas in order to increase their profits and personal net worth. We have allowed Chinese spies to infiltrate our political arena by getting in bed with representatives such as the head of the intelligence committee, Eric Swalwell, and get on the staff of Congresswomen Diane Feinstein.
The mainstream media, Hollywood celebrities, late-night talk shows, The View and social media did nothing but spread hatred and false accusations about the president. Yet, Biden and his family’s dealings with China and the Ukraine are ignored. Only Fox reported on Bidens’ activities and the quid pro quo committed when he threatened to withhold billions in aid if the Ukrainian president did not fire the attorney general investigating Burisma and his son Hunter.
Biden is a puppet being controlled by activists in the Ddemocrat Party. He will not last long as president. The party wants Kamala Harris, and they will install her as quickly as possible. How can an election be respectable when millions of votes were unsubstantiated? How good will his cabinet be when the qualifying factors are the color of your skin or ethnicity and not your intellect? Oh, that is right, his son got some pretty sweet deals from the communist countries without any experience or expertise. I guess that is a fairly good model to follow. Are we going to go from COVID-19 lockdowns to climate lockdowns?
Whether you are Democrat or Republican we should never allow irregularities in our election process. The hatred toward President Trump blinded so many when making the decision of who should be president going forward. When you have that much hate you will never make wise sound decisions because you do not have the ability to rationalize or refuse to rationalize. People are doing more research before purchasing a new car than they do in order to make a wise intelligent decision for the president of the United States. Are we being complacent or ignorant? And now, the Democrats have shown the world how low this country will go for unprecedented power.
President Trump will go down as the greatest president this country has ever had whether some of you like it or not. He always put America and the American people first. So do not try to tell me he legitimately lost the race. God help us all or we know not what we did.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg
