Like most of you, I watched the drama unfold on the floor of The US House of Representatives this week. Key principles of governing were in jeopardy and it will take time to build trust in them again. Many believed that tactful compromise would solve the fundamental disagreements between 92% of Republicans and the other 8% of MAGA Reps. However, these MAGA 8% were misguided in their principles, not in their tactics.

Idealism vs Realism is a fundamental principle that has just had a very public moment during the battle on the floor of the US House of Representatives. Twenty of our Republican Representatives brandished their idealism as they voted against Speaker McCarthy for our leader. Idealism from Rep. Boebert led to her statement on Jan. 4, after her third act of insubordination: “..in the summer, when those negotiations began, we were not taken seriously...” not realizing that the idealism she presented months ago would have to be negotiated and compromised. A dose of realism could have helped her, and all Republicans, be successful on their first day of work back on Jan. 3.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.