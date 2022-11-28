LYNN, Mass. — Seventy years ago this week, a CIA paramilitary officer found himself strapped inside a C-47 aircraft over Manchuria on a top-secret mission when everything started to go wrong.

The CIA asset on the ground he was poised to extract had been turned by Chinese security forces. An anti-aircraft unit was moved to the rendezvous site with the intention of ambushing the American plane. At the moment of approach, there began a merciless barrage that assaulted the American aircraft. A gaggle of Chinese military personnel burst from the snowy woods. The plane’s engines cut off, the aircraft skidded into a copse and broke in two. The two pilots were killed.

David M. Shribman is the former executive editor of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

