Wear the mask
Like so many people around the world, I was sorry to hear that President Trump contracted the virus.
Indeed, he has been quite successful in creating false narratives that so many people choose to believe. Sometimes the narrative (like not wearing masks) is more believable than the truth, and now the tragical consequences are visible. As a result, he and the millions of people in our country are suffering on so many many levels. And there will surely be more.
Let’s throw out that narrative, and put on those masks.
Stay safe.
Dr. Linda Korb,
Milton
———
Vote by mail?
To the people who want to vote by mail, here is a recent experience with the U.S. Postal Service which you might find interesting as some get ready to vote by mail.
1. I submitted my Federal Income Taxes, via mail with a payment on July 15 (2019 tax deadline was extended) which was considered to be filed on time.
2. On Aug. 26 (six weeks later) I received a letter from the IRS saying my taxes were not paid and I now had to pay a penalty and interest that totaled and additional $11.39.
3. I swore I put the taxes and check in the mail on July 15. However the check had not cleared from my bank so I thought perhaps I didn't mail it. I promptly went to the IRS website and paid on line again including the interest and penalty.
4. Well today on Oct. 5, (now almost 12 weeks later, if you're counting) guess what showed up on my checking account statement? Yep, the mail finally delivered and the check I wrote on July 15 was taken from my checking account. So for now, I have paid taxes twice including a penalty and interest which I should not have had to pay and will get back.
Think about that if you are putting your vote in the mail. Don't trust that your vote will count! Put your mask on and go vote in person to make sure your vote counts. While you are at it, make sure you vote for the right person!
Big government is not good!
Dan Kulbacki,
Milton
———
A message from above?
During the vice president debate a miracle happened and very few recognized it.
Many were talking about the fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head, but no one realized what it meant.
God works in mysterious ways. He sent the fly to land on the head of the chosen one and a lot missed it. So, for those that missed it I am here to tell you. God has told us who to choose and we need to return to a nation that is truly one nation under God.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg
