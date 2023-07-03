Editors note: Throughout the coming weeks, The Standard-Journal will be running the speeches delivered by speakers at high school ceremonies for the Class of 2023. Today, Warrior Run High School class president Emma Podobinski.
Hello everyone, and thank you for joining us at the commencement ceremony for the Warrior Run Class of 2023. I am proud to welcome you to the exciting events that tonight holds.
Before we get to the main event of the evening, turning our tassels, I would like to speak on behalf of the class, and give gratitude to this school and all of those in it who have impacted our journeys. I would like to thank the faculty and staff for being so supportive of our dreams, as they shifted from being astronauts in elementary school to any of the practical dreams we have now, like being a nurse, cosmetologist, or an educator. I would also like to thank our school’s administration team for restoring normalcy in a time where education was anything but normal. I would also like to bring attention to the Warrior Run school board; thank you for your dedication to the betterment of the Warrior Run community. I also find it important to give many thanks to our class advisors, Mr. Kip Hoffman and Mrs. Lindsay Dalrymple, who have been the glue that held our class together these past four years. Whenever the class officers walked into their rooms with a question or a new fundraising idea for the class, these two were always ready to support us, and we couldn’t have made it without them.
On a more personal note, I feel that it is important to thank my friends and family, as well, for always embracing my high energy and crazy ideas. I can say that I’m only me when I’m with you, so thank you. I would also like to thank my amazing parents for always lifting me up when I was stressed about school, which, if you didn’t know, seems to be quite frequent for me. They not only did that, but they were also my number one fans in any event or musical that I was a part of. To all the parents out there tonight, you have been there through it all; our first steps, first broken bone, first day of school, and tonight, you are there for us as we conclude our journey with Warrior Run. I can safely say for the entirety of my class, thank you for giving every person up here the skills and support we needed these past years to get to this very moment.
As I look at my peers on the stage today, I see the people I have been with for over a decade in this school. I see my four-square partners in elementary school, I see my middle school field day teams, I see my seminar groups from high school, and so many more. We find a specific community, and we stick with them. It’s nice to have a friend, and to know that no matter what, you have someone in your corner, ready to support you through all you do. Many of these groups have funny origin stories, mine included. In sixth grade, I was running a bit late to class, and by the time I arrived, only one seat was left in the room. As I sat in that seat, I formed a bond with the three people there... and soon enough, we were best friends. I’m sure that for most people behind me on this stage tonight, their friend groups have formed in various, maybe even comical ways.
Perhaps your group has changed, and as we grew older and found ourselves in the middle of big changes, and our circles expanded. These groups that we formed in middle school, or maybe even earlier, were a key factor in shaping who we became throughout high school, and it’s our own authenticity that allowed us to find these common bonds.
Each of us holds a unique set of traits and interests that help shape how we act on an everyday basis, and it is this unique nature that draws people together. As I’m sure most of you know, there is a very popular app that emerged this past year, called Be Real. This app sends a notification once a day, and you are supposed to post a picture of what you are doing at that moment. The purpose of this app is to reveal that many people only show the glamorized version of their lives, and instead, it encourages authenticity and to reveal our true selves. What I’m trying to say here is that sometimes, authenticity is viewed in a scary way. People don’t want to show their true selves out of fear of judgment. There is fear in posting the messy picture, or the video where you don’t like the sound of your laugh. However, some of the best bonds are created through people showing their true selves, without fear of judgment. C.S. Lewis says it well, and states, “Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one.”
Oftentimes, there is the idea that when entering high school, you need to change your personality in order to fit in. However, in my own experiences, I found just how dangerous that can be. Rather, as shown in the quote, true friendships are formed when you don’t have that fear of judgment. Being yourself draws people in with similar thoughts and beliefs, which forms bonds that are stronger than any other. As we grew and found ourselves throughout our schooling, we made those strong, authentic friendships with those around us, and these bonds carried us through our trials and tribulations.
As a person who tends to be very sentimental and emotional, I have recently spent quite a bit of time reflecting on my high school experiences, and due to this, I have come to a new realization. When people think of high school, they think of strict cliques that define who people are within the school community. For most of us, I think the movie Mean Girls is to blame for that idea... but this isn’t Hollywood, this is a small town. Yes, we do have undeniable groups, but who doesn’t? We all want to hang around with those similar to us, but I think something our class does well is embrace each other’s differences and not hold strict barriers among groups. To prove this, as I was writing this speech, I asked a few classmates what their favorite memories are from any of our 13 years at Warrior Run. Among the many things listed, some recurring events were Homecoming week, pep rallies, middle school field day, and even nostalgic memories, like elementary four-square. A common connection between these events is that no one group dominated the event. Instead, these were things that we did as a unified class, where we had to work together. During these events, we felt comfortable enough to continue to be our authentic selves, but do so along with everyone else around us. I find it powerful that so many of our favorite memories here at Warrior Run involve more than just our groups. We appreciate each other’s authenticity, whether we realize it or not. This is not only beneficial to us now, but learning this ability now will help us in the future, as we grow our circles once more. In fact, the sense of humor in other people’s inner circles can be refreshing to us at times. The creation of this unity in disguise within our class truly shaped our experiences. As I stand up here today, the feeling of community is radiating off of my peers. Our support of one another will ultimately propel us to form new relationships, moving forward.
No matter where we go next; the workforce, college, or the military, these authentic bonds we learned how to create here will help us find our long-term community in the next phase of our lives. Soon, we will be surrounded by people completely different from ourselves. We will be faced with the choice of whether we will change ourselves to fit into the status quo, or if we will remain our authentic selves. I truly hope that everyone here will make the choice to remain themselves, and I hope that you are able to find your community in your future life.
As I conclude my speech tonight, I want to introduce one new quote from a person very special to me. My favorite singer-songwriter once stated, “The scary news is, you’re on your own now. But the cool news is, you’re on your own now.” Though we may be filled with fear about the imminent changes in our lives, we should not forget to also be excited for just how many new things will come out of this. Though we are leaving all we’ve ever known for the past thirteen years, we are also gaining the opportunity to find a new community that becomes a staple in our lives. Though the future seems scary, I am confident that every person graduating tonight has what it takes to make a difference in the world. To the Class of 2023, it’s time to be real, because our future starts as soon as we walk out those doors... are you ready for it?
