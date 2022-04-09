It’s the time of year for public auctions. I don’t take in as many as I once did. I can’t remember when I was to my first one. It was part of my life since childhood.
Besides household and farm sales, I went along to cattle sales and horse sales at places like McVeystown. There I took in all the familiar smells and gained some independence as well.
Much of my furniture was purchased at household and farm sales. Many years ago while living in Mazeppa. I bought a lovely large cherry buffet. Along with it I got a three-frame decorative mirror. The fantastic mirror didn’t get a bid, so it was laid onto the buffet. I got them both for $2. Restoring the mirror to almost perfection, it has moved with us two times. It is 4-feet wide and 14-inches tall, with a timeless design.
The fate of the buffet was not so glamorous. It was unsecured on Paul’s truck for 2 miles from the sale. As we rounded the corner in Mazeppa, just feet from our home, it “jumped” off the side and landed in several pieces. I restructured it the best I could, refinished it, and used it for a time. Eventually, I gave up the fight to hold it together. We were short on funds, and I didn’t feel I could afford the cost of a professional job. There was a really neat silverware tray in it which I salvaged, the rest is history.
A buffet can store a lot of things as can a sideboard. The names are interchangeable based on where the furniture is placed. Usually a buffet is placed in the dining room. If it is moved to the living room, it is generally referred to as a sideboard.
At public sales, I always had an eye for a bargain and got many treasures. I got some antiques along the way, but not because I have ever been a serious collector.
The only large appliances I bought long ago were a wringer washer and an electric range.
At my parents’ sale in 1969, Dad sold all his dairy equipment and cows. At that time I didn’t buy anything related to the farm except a memorable milk bucket. My sister, sister-in-law and I had a food stand which held us captive.
In 1988 they had the total farm sale as well as butchering equipment and household things they wouldn’t be needing. I bought wooden boxes, a milk can, the milk strainers, and best of all, a little oak table with which I played as a child. It was made by a Keister in New Berlin. I recall when Dad brought it home. He got it really cheaply because the wood on the table top split in the middle. I would have paid any price for it, but it didn’t bring much because of the split top. I gave it to granddaughter Vivian for Christmas in 1997.
There are things I wish I had bought. One was Dad’s horse shoe box. I have kicked myself many times for not buying it. Since then, Renee bought me a really nice one, and I do like it; but it isn’t the one Dad used.
At my Grandma Hollenbach’s sale, I bought an end table which was made by my Uncle Glenn in high school. I treasure it.
My saddest memory of a sale was in April, 1992. It was two weeks after my mother’s passing away, and one week before grandson Dan was diagnosed with Leukemia. He didn’t seem quite himself that day, but we had no idea what was happening in his 10-year-old body. I can’t remember a thing I bought at that sale.
I have many sale memories. I may continue another time. Meanwhile, I want to mention the best thing I ever received was free. The Bible says in Ephesians 2:8, the wages we earn from sin is death, eternal separation from God. But the free GIFT of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ, His son.” This was made available through the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ. He was perfect and owed no penalty for sin. He willingly took our punishment for sin with the pouring out of his blood on the cross. The sacrifice for sin was fully paid and made it possible for him to offer us eternal blessing in Heaven, and a life of joy and peace while we live on this earth.
Have you received this free gift by asking Jesus to forgive you of your sin and asking him to come into your life to save you and make you truly free? I would love to talk to you about it.
