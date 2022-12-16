If there’s one clear lesson from the Brittney Griner/Paul Whelan controversy that’s keeping partisans in America’s culture wars all worked up, it’s this: Stay out of Russia. As my man Charles P. Pierce puts it in Esquire: “The government there appears to be operating on the same business plan as the drug cartels in this hemisphere, or the Somali ship hijackers: Grab up an influential hostage and get what you can in return.”

Russia’s government is a criminal syndicate under Vladimir Putin. No foreigner, and particularly no American with a public identity, has any legal rights there whatsoever. Brittney Griner was hardly a household name in America when airport authorities in Moscow grabbed her up for carrying a few grams of hash oil in her luggage — a catastrophically naive and thoughtless act. I, for one, had barely heard of her, and I read the sports page before I read anything else in the morning paper; WNBA basketball just isn’t my thing.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of “The Hunting of the President” (St. Martin’s Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

